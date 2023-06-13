Clinging to a slim one-run lead late in the game, the Tigers (12-3) plated eight runs in the top of the sixth and final inning Sunday, June 11, for a 14-6 victory over the Pirates (12-3) in Latrobe Little League baseball action.

The Tigers had an early 4-3 lead after the first inning of play. They extended the lead with two runs in the top of the fourth inning for a 6-3 advantage. The Pirates scored one run in the home half of the fourth, and another run in the fifth, to close the lead to a single run. The Tigers responded with an eight-run outburst in the sixth and final frame for a 14-5 lead. The Pirates were able to plate one last run in the home half of the final inning as the Tigers won the game by a 14-6 score.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

