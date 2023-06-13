Clinging to a slim one-run lead late in the game, the Tigers (12-3) plated eight runs in the top of the sixth and final inning Sunday, June 11, for a 14-6 victory over the Pirates (12-3) in Latrobe Little League baseball action.
The Tigers had an early 4-3 lead after the first inning of play. They extended the lead with two runs in the top of the fourth inning for a 6-3 advantage. The Pirates scored one run in the home half of the fourth, and another run in the fifth, to close the lead to a single run. The Tigers responded with an eight-run outburst in the sixth and final frame for a 14-5 lead. The Pirates were able to plate one last run in the home half of the final inning as the Tigers won the game by a 14-6 score.
Dawson Huber led the Tigers at the plate with two extra-base hits as he recorded a triple and a double in the win. He was joined by Zach Skoloda, who hit one triple and one single, and Owen Strauser, who tallied a double and a single for the Tigers. Gage Evanichko, Cash Lukon, Brady Metarko, Henry Reinbold, Joel Williams and Kyle Zadjel had one single apiece for the winning team.
Cael Brown was a bright spot for the Pirates as he hit an inside-the-park home run. Teammate Fletcher Wnek hit one double and one single in the game. Julien Duperree and Tanner Huemme had one single apiece for the Pirates.
Huber was the winning pitcher for the Tigers as he struck out six batters and issued two walks. Evanichko also pitched for the Tigers, striking out two batters and walking a pair.
Wnek took the loss for the Pirates as he struck out seven batters and issued one base on balls. Teammate Jaxon Makrevski also saw time on the mound as he walked one batter.
