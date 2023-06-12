Locked in a tight one-run game, an eight-run outburst in the top of the fifth inning was the difference as the Red Sox (4-11) knocked off the Yankees (6-9) by a 17-11 score in recent Latrobe Little League baseball action.

The game was tied at four runs apiece after the first inning of play. The Red Sox took a one-run lead in the top of the second inning, but the Yankees plated five runs in the home half of the frame for a 9-5 advantage. The Red Sox later responded in the top of the fourth inning by scoring four runs to again tie the game, this time at 9-9. A lone run in the bottom of the fourth gave the Yankees a slim 10-9 lead. That set the stage for the Red Sox, whose players came to life by having eight runners cross the plate for a 17-10 advantage. The Yankees could only manage one run in the bottom of the sixth and final inning as the Red Sox earned a 17-11 victory.

