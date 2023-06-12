Locked in a tight one-run game, an eight-run outburst in the top of the fifth inning was the difference as the Red Sox (4-11) knocked off the Yankees (6-9) by a 17-11 score in recent Latrobe Little League baseball action.
The game was tied at four runs apiece after the first inning of play. The Red Sox took a one-run lead in the top of the second inning, but the Yankees plated five runs in the home half of the frame for a 9-5 advantage. The Red Sox later responded in the top of the fourth inning by scoring four runs to again tie the game, this time at 9-9. A lone run in the bottom of the fourth gave the Yankees a slim 10-9 lead. That set the stage for the Red Sox, whose players came to life by having eight runners cross the plate for a 17-10 advantage. The Yankees could only manage one run in the bottom of the sixth and final inning as the Red Sox earned a 17-11 victory.
Drew Blossey led the Red Sox at the plate as he hit one home run and one double. Teammate Elias Smith also hit one double in the game. Sam Silvis singled twice for the Red Sox, while teammates Mason Blair, Will Showalter, Matthew Smail and Kameron Sutton hit one single each.
Logan Boring had the Yankees’ lone extra-base hit as he tallied a double. Ollie Bryer III and Gunner Porembka hit two singles apiece, while Mason Dlugos singled in the defeat.
Smith was the winning pitcher for the Red Sox as he struck out one batter. Sutton also saw time on the hill as he struck out four and walked six. Silvis pitched as well, striking out one batter and issuing one base on balls.
Bryer took the loss for the Yankees as he struck out three and walked three. Boring also spent time on the mound, fanning three and walking two.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
