Greater Latrobe Parks & Recreation will be hosting its 7th Annual Backyard Bash Wiffle Ball Tournament Saturday, Aug. 5.
The registration is open online at www.latroberecreation.org, and the registration deadline is July 31.
Updated: July 20, 2023 @ 5:40 pm
This tournament will be a one-day double-elimination tournament at Cardinal Park. Games will be five-inning games with a 50-minute time limit.
Rosters must have seven players; those players must be 12 years old or older to participate. It will be slow pitch, but curveballs, knuckleballs, risers, sinkers and screwballs will be allowed.
Interested participants may call the Parks & Rec office with any questions or help with registration at 724-537-4331.
