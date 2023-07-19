As the start of the school year draws near so does the start of the high school football season. With a summer of work getting ready to conclude, players and coaches are anxious to get a chance to showcase what they’ve been working on and compete against someone in a different uniform.
Schools from the Westmoreland County Coaches Association will get an early chance to perform when they take the field for the 12th Larry Sellitto Memorial 7-on-7 tournament at Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
The tournament, which takes place July 20 starting at 9 a.m., will feature 15 schools along with defending champion Latrobe splitting their squad into two. The teams are divided into two eight-team groups, with the winner of each group advancing to face each other in a championship game at the end of the afternoon. Teams will play a set schedule of five games from the teams in their group.
The 25-minute games will start every half hour across four fields; with Rossi Field being split in half, and games also being played on the baseball and softball fields. Over the course of the day 40 games are scheduled to be played.
Greater Latrobe Senior High School has hosted the event since 2017, though most of the heavy lifting is done by the Westmoreland County Coaches Association.
“As far as facilities go we have a good setup for both logistics and spectatorship,” said Greater Latrobe Athletic Director Zac Heide. “The 7-on-7 tournament regularly sees roughly 15 of the 19 member schools competing, with many of the bigger schools fielding teams. The WCCA runs the event. Members do a lot of tournaments around the county.”
The 7-on-7 format allows for teams to practice airing the ball out in a more controlled environment. Players only wear helmets and mouthpieces, and contact is not allowed. Quarterbacks are allowed four seconds to pass once they receive the snap and the ball carrier is considered down after a one-hand tag. The field is reduced to just 40 yards, offenses have four downs to score but can receive an extra set of downs by gaining 20 yards. Scoring is different from a typical football game. Touchdowns are worth six points, and then the offense can gain an additional point by successfully running a play from the 3-yard line, or two points for punching it in from 10 yards out. The defense can score a point for its side by forcing a turnover on downs, and they can gain three points by intercepting a pass.
Whichever team is leading after the 25-minute timer is up takes the win. In the event of a tie, overtime is only played in the championship match.
The hosting Wildcats will be looking to defend their title from last year and make it two in a row, but a crowded and competitive field from all around the county will be doing its best to prevent the repeat from happening.
Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
