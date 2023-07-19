As the start of the school year draws near so does the start of the high school football season. With a summer of work getting ready to conclude, players and coaches are anxious to get a chance to showcase what they’ve been working on and compete against someone in a different uniform.

Schools from the Westmoreland County Coaches Association will get an early chance to perform when they take the field for the 12th Larry Sellitto Memorial 7-on-7 tournament at Greater Latrobe Senior High School.

Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

