6-run rally dooms Latrobe All-Stars

Latrobe Little League 8-10-year-old All-Star team went 0-2 in the Section 2 tournament July 17-18. The team earlier this month won the Pennsylvania 8-10-year-old District 26 Baseball Championship. Lying down are Owen Strauser and Noah Dominick; kneeling is Dylan Hantz; standing are Mason Dlugos, Jahir Franklin, Mason Fernell, Amaryon Meter, Will Benning, Jaxson Nave, Sam Silvis, Camden Dunlap, Brayden Rudy, Brock Stowers; coaches are Eric Hantz and Tyler Bradley, along with manager John Russo.

 FILE PHOTO

The Latrobe Little League 8-10-year-old All-Star team held a four-run lead at the midway point Tuesday, July 18, but were unable to fend off a furious Bullskin Township rally as the team scored six runs in the fifth inning for an eventual 9-8 win.

The loss ousts Latrobe from the Section 2 tournament with an 0-2 record.

