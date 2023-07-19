6-run rally dooms Latrobe All-Stars

The Latrobe Little League 8-10-year-old All-Star team held a four-run lead at the midway point Tuesday, July 18, but were unable to fend off a furious Bullskin Township rally as the team scored six runs in the fifth inning for an eventual 9-8 win.
The loss ousts Latrobe from the Section 2 tournament with an 0-2 record.
Bullskin Township Little League 8-10-year-old All-Star team took an early 2-0 lead with two runs in the top half of the opening frame against Latrobe starting pitcher Mason Fernell.
A Nico Genard single with two outs scored Grant Snyder for the first run of the game, and Jayce Firmstone later scored on a steal of home plate for a 2-0 advantage.
In the home half of the first inning, Dylan Hantz led off the inning with a walk for Latrobe, then promptly stole second and third base during the next at-bat. With Hantz on third, Brock Stowers hit a groundout to second base which allowed Hantz to score, trimming the deficit to 2-1.
Camden Dunlap walked for Latrobe with two outs and later advanced to second base on a wild pitch before Owen Strauser hit a line out to the second baseman for the third out.
Bullskin Township restored a two-run advantage with one run in the top of the second inning to take a 3-1 lead.
A single from Parker Cesario brought home Owen Bageant as Bullskin Township scored its third run of the game.
Latrobe led off the bottom of the second inning with consecutive walks to Jahir Franklin and Sam Silvis. Franklin was later caught trying to steal third base while Silvis advanced to second on the play.
Amaryon Meter then hit a groundout for the second out of the inning, but Silvis came around to score after an error at third base during the play, trimming the deficit to 3-2. Jaxson Nave then lined out to end the inning.
After Fernell gave up a leadoff single in the top of the third inning, the Latrobe pitcher settled down to strike out the next two batters before a groundout stranded the leadoff runner on base.
Latrobe led off the bottom of the third inning with a double from Mason Dlugos to left field. Fernell followed with a single to left field, advancing Dlugos to third on the play. Fernell later stole second base during the next at-bat, which ended as Hantz drew a walk to load the bases with no outs.
Stowers followed with a grounder to shortstop, which plated Dlugos to tie the game at three runs apiece. The bases remained loaded for Brayden Rudy, who reached safely after hitting a line drive to the right fielder. Fernell scored on the play, giving Latrobe its first lead of the game at 4-3.
With the bases still loaded, Dunlap came up with the big hit for Latrobe as a line drive to center field scored Hantz and Stowers for a 6-3 lead, prompting a Bullskin Township pitching change.
With Rudy on second and Dunlap occupying first base, Strauser drew a walk to again load the bases for Latrobe with no outs on the board. Franklin was unable to help Latrobe cash in as he lined out back to the pitcher for the first out of the inning, and Stowers followed with a strikeout.
Meter then walked in his at-bat, scoring Rudy for a 7-3 Latrobe advantage before Nave struck out looking to end the threat.
Bullskin Township got the leadoff runner on in the top of the fourth inning. From there, Fernell induced the next batter to pop up to shortstop Rudy for the first out of the inning. Bullskin Township followed with a hit into left field, but Silvis unleashed a strong throw to Strauser at second base to catch the runner advancing from first base on the play. A pop out to second base then ended the inning.
Holding a four-run advantage in the bottom of the fourth frame, Hantz drew a two-out walk for Latrobe before a Stowers strikeout ended the inning.
Fernell opened the top of the fifth with a four-pitch walk to Mack Kaylor, putting him at 56 pitches for the game. Bullskin Township followed with a single from Weston Bryner, then Snyder laid down a bunt, which was mishandled by the catcher. The error allowed Kaylor to score, trimming the deficit to 7-4. Snyder advanced to second base on the play.
Firmstone followed with a line drive to center field, scoring Bryner and Snyder to cut the margin to one run at 7-6. Hudson Hodge followed with a hard grounder to the shortstop, which was misplayed, allowing Firmstone to score and tie the game at seven runs apiece.
With no outs, Fernell was pulled in favor of Strauser, who took the hill in relief for Latrobe.
Genard hit into a fielder’s choice for the first out of the inning as Hodge was out at second base. A walk and a hit batsman later loaded for bases for Syelas Hixson, who grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Genard for an 8-7 lead. Cesario was later hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Wyatt Davis for a two-run advantage at 9-7.
Latrobe made another pitching change, going with Rudy on the mound with one out on the board. Rudy got the next two Bullskin Township hitters to hit ground balls back to the mound. Rudy made the throw back to home plate both times to catch the runners out while trying to score, limiting any further damage in the inning.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Dunlap roped a one-out line drive triple to center field to put Latrobe back in business. After Strauser worked a base on balls, Franklin hit a ground ball to third baseman Genard, who held onto the ball to prevent Dunlap from advancing home.
With the bases loaded, Silvis walked, which allowed Dunlap to score, trimming the deficit to 9-8 and keeping the bases full of Latrobe All-Stars. The team was unable to cash in any additional runs, however, as a double play ended the inning.
After the Bullskin Township hitters went down in order in the top of the seventh inning, Latrobe got itself into position to tie the game as Dlugos hit a one-out single to get the tying run on base. Dlugos later advanced to second base on a wild pitch, then moved to third base on a Fernell groundout. A strikeout ended the game, however, as Dlugos was stranded at third base.
Dunlap was 2 for 2 with one triple, one run scored and two RBIs for Latrobe. Dlugos followed as he was 2 for 3 with one double and one run scored, while Fernell was 1 for 3 with one run scored. Franklin singled in the game, while Hantz scored two runs for Latrobe. Rudy, Silvis and Stowers scored one run apiece in the loss. Stowers was credited with two RBIs, while Meter and Silvis had one RBI apiece.
Starting pitcher Fernell pitched four innings, giving up seven runs (all earned) on 10 hits. He struck out three batters and walked a pair. He was relieved by Strauser, who recorded one out in the game while giving up two runs (one earned). He issued one base on balls. Rudy also pitched for Latrobe as he threw 1.2 innings of hitless baseball.
Snyder was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Davis was 2 for 2 with one run scored. Bryner was 1 for 3 with one run scored, followed by Firmstone (1 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs), Genard (1 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI), Bageant (1 for 2 with one run scored), Hixson (1 for 3 with one RBI) and Cesario (1 for 2 with two RBIs). Kaylor scored one run in the win, while Hodge was credited with one RBI.
Starting pitcher Genard threw one inning as he gave up two runs (one earned). He struck out one batter and walked four. Firmstone entered the game in the second inning, inheriting two baserunners from Genard, who walked a pair to open the inning. Firmstone gave up five runs (three earned) in one inning of work. He issued one free pass. Bryner finished out the game for Bullskin Township as he gave up one run (earned) on three hits in four innings of work. He struck out four batters and walked five.
The Latrobe Little League 8-10-year-old All-Star team previously lost 6-0 Monday, July 17, against Ingomar Franklin Park Little League.
The games were played at West Middlesex Little League’s VFW fields located along New Castle Road in West Middlesex.
The Latrobe All-Stars recently won the Pennsylvania 8-10-year-old District 26 Baseball Championship after sweeping a best-of-three series against West Point.
The Latrobe All-Stars clinched the district flag with an 8-2 win Friday, July 7, over West Point. Latrobe won Game 1 by a 3-2 score in action Wednesday, July 5.
