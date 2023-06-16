Bardine’s (11-3) managed to score in only one inning Wednesday, June 14, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action, but it was enough to top the Derry Ukes (7-9) by a 6-3 score.

Locked in a scoreless tie going into the top of the third inning, the Ukes plated three runs for a 3-0 advantage. Bardine’s, however, quickly erased the deficit – and then some – as the team posted six runs in the home half of the inning for a 6-3 lead. The game was scoreless the rest of the way as Bardine’s held on for the win.

