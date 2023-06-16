Bardine’s (11-3) managed to score in only one inning Wednesday, June 14, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action, but it was enough to top the Derry Ukes (7-9) by a 6-3 score.
Locked in a scoreless tie going into the top of the third inning, the Ukes plated three runs for a 3-0 advantage. Bardine’s, however, quickly erased the deficit – and then some – as the team posted six runs in the home half of the inning for a 6-3 lead. The game was scoreless the rest of the way as Bardine’s held on for the win.
Luke Bulebosh led Bardine’s at the plate as he was 2 for 3 with one double and one run scored. Tyler Samide was 1 for 3 with one double and one run scored, and teammate Owen Smith went 1 for 3 with one run scored. Leland Weideburg also hit a double. Joey Razza was 1 for 2 in the game with one run scored. Cam Ferri and Vinny Razza added one run apiece.
Parker Zinkham was 1 for 3 with a home run and one run scored. Teammate Matt Fernell also tallied an extra-base hit as he was 1 for 2 with one double and one run scored. Camron Forbes went 1 for 3 with one run scored. Tyler Martin finished the game 2 for 3 with two singles, while teammate Parker Petrosky also singled in the loss.
Joey Razza was the winning pitcher for Bardine’s as he struck out five batters.
Martin took the loss for the Ukes as he struck out eight batters and issued three free passes. He was relieved by Mikey Monios, who struck out one batter and walked a pair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.