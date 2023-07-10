Bardine’s (20-3) had the benefit of a six-run third inning Thursday, July 6, as the team scored an 8-3 win over Heat Siphon (6-16) in a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball matchup.
The Pumpers opened with one run in the top of the first inning for a 1-0 lead. The Meat Links tied the score at one run apiece in the home half of the second inning, then pulled ahead for good with six runs in the bottom of the third for a 7-1 advantage. Heat Siphon countered with two runs in the top of the fourth frame but couldn’t get any closer. Bardine’s plated one run in the home half of the fifth inning to set the final score at 8-3.
Pickle Burket was 2 for 4 with one run scored for the Meat Links, followed by Vinny Razza, Miles Smith and Leland Weideburg, who were each 1 for 3 with one run scored. Ben Hantz scored three runs for Bardine’s, while Joey Razza added one run. Luke Bulebosh and Mason Eicher were each 1 for 4 in the matchup, while Owen Smith was 1 for 3 with one single for the team.
Levi Moser had the game’s lone extra-base hit as he was 1 for 2 with one double for the Pumpers. Ryan Karaschak was 1 for 1 with one run scored and Anderson Varchetti was 1 for 3 with one run scored. Preston Donovan also scored one run for Heat Siphon.
Miles Smith earned the win for Bardine’s as he struck out five batters and walked five. Owen Smith made a mound appearance for the Meat Links as he struck out a pair and issued one base on balls. Hantz pitched in the game as well, walking one batter.
Karaschak was on the losing side of the hill for Heat Siphon as he struck out a pair and walked two. He handed the ball off to Varchetti in relief as he struck out one batter and issued one base on balls.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
