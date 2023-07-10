Bardine’s (20-3) had the benefit of a six-run third inning Thursday, July 6, as the team scored an 8-3 win over Heat Siphon (6-16) in a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball matchup.

The Pumpers opened with one run in the top of the first inning for a 1-0 lead. The Meat Links tied the score at one run apiece in the home half of the second inning, then pulled ahead for good with six runs in the bottom of the third for a 7-1 advantage. Heat Siphon countered with two runs in the top of the fourth frame but couldn’t get any closer. Bardine’s plated one run in the home half of the fifth inning to set the final score at 8-3.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

