Six Ligonier Valley High School cross-country team members were recently awarded the 11th annual Paul “Punk” Giesey Memorial Cross-Country Scholarship.
The student-athletes whowere awarded the scholarship are Tucker Klotz, Madeline Smith, Lex Ortego, Claira Jordan, Ryan Zimmerman and Abigail Painter.
Giesey was an outstanding Ligonier Valley High School and collegiate athlete who went on to become a successful high school coach.
Unfortunately, Giesey lost his life at an early age to cancer.
Giesey encouraged high school students to participate in athletics.
He believed that many positive life lessons are gained through participating in scholastic sports.
The Paul “Punk” Giesey Cross Country Scholarship was established by the late Dan “Mike” McGinley and his wife Sue McGinley as a way to honor Giesey.
The scholarship was set up to honor the memory of Giesey and to provide financial support to Ligonier Valley cross-country athletes, pursuing post-secondary education.
