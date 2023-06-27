Tom Mailey Memorial Junior Golf Tournament

Pat Mailey (sponsor), Alex Graham, Jason Buczak, Logan Clark, Tyler Jones, Devon Hauser and Mike Thomas (Elks head golf pro).

The 56th annual Tom Mailey Memorial Junior Golf Tournament for junior golfers was held Friday, June 23, at the Latrobe Elks Golf Club.

The event is held in honor of Tom Mailey, a 1958 graduate of Latrobe High School and a 1962 graduate of the United States Military Academy West Point. Tom was an outstanding scholar-athlete. He lost his life in an automobile accident in Columbus, Ohio. Tom was attending Ohio State University graduate school earning his master’s and doctorate in nuclear physics.

