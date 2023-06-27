The 56th annual Tom Mailey Memorial Junior Golf Tournament for junior golfers was held Friday, June 23, at the Latrobe Elks Golf Club.
The event is held in honor of Tom Mailey, a 1958 graduate of Latrobe High School and a 1962 graduate of the United States Military Academy West Point. Tom was an outstanding scholar-athlete. He lost his life in an automobile accident in Columbus, Ohio. Tom was attending Ohio State University graduate school earning his master’s and doctorate in nuclear physics.
The tournament featured three divisions this year: Senior Division for ages 17 and 18; Junior Division for 15- and 16-year-olds, and Division III for 14 years old and younger. The winners are as follows:
Senior Division: Winner and medalist was Alex Graham, who shot an even par 72. Runner-up was Jason Buczak, who shot a 75.
Junior Division: Winner was Logan Clark, who shot an 84. Runner-up was Tyler Jones, who shot an 85.
Division III: Winner was Devon Hauser with a score of 131.
Event organizers wish to extend special thanks to Elks head golf pro Mike Thomas, and the Latrobe Elks Lodge 907 for their continued support of this great golf event for junior golfers.
