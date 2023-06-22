St. Anthony’s Society (14-4) opened the floodgates with consecutive five-run innings on its way to a 15-2 win Tuesday, June 20, over Latrobe FOE (1-16) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
The Saints plated three runs in the top of the first inning for an early 3-0 lead, then scored five runs in the third and fourth innings, respectively, for a 13-0 advantage. FOE finally broke through with a pair of runs in the home half of the fourth inning, but St. Anthony’s immediately regained those runs in the top of the fifth for a 15-2 lead. FOE was unable to press the issue in the bottom of the fifth inning as the Saints invoked the 10-run mercy rule for a 15-2 five-inning win.
St. Anthony’s had the benefit of six extra-base hits in the game. Cason Long was 3 for 4 with one home run, scoring three runs for the Saints. Ethan Haydo was also 3 for 4 in the game as he hit three doubles and scored three runs. Joey Crimboli finished 3 for 4 with one double and four runs scored. Zach Theys also hit one double for St. Anthony’s. Seth Spillar was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while teammate Quinn Painter was 1 for 4, scoring twice. Donovan Trimble scored one run for the Saints.
Justin Papuga and Justin Urban each singled for FOE. River Jones and Cayden McCune scored one run apiece.
Crimboli earned the win on the mound for the Saints as he struck out three batters and walked four. Haydo saw time on the hill for St. Anthony’s as he issued one base on balls. Evan Springob closed out the game as he struck out one batter.
Ethan Goughneour took the loss for FOE as he struck out a pair and walked one. Urban also made a mound appearance as he walked three batters. River Jones pitched in the game as well, and Evan Ulewicz closed out the contest as he struck out two batters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.