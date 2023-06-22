St. Anthony’s Society (14-4) opened the floodgates with consecutive five-run innings on its way to a 15-2 win Tuesday, June 20, over Latrobe FOE (1-16) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

The Saints plated three runs in the top of the first inning for an early 3-0 lead, then scored five runs in the third and fourth innings, respectively, for a 13-0 advantage. FOE finally broke through with a pair of runs in the home half of the fourth inning, but St. Anthony’s immediately regained those runs in the top of the fifth for a 15-2 lead. FOE was unable to press the issue in the bottom of the fifth inning as the Saints invoked the 10-run mercy rule for a 15-2 five-inning win.

