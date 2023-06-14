A five-run inning turned the tide for the Red Sox (5-11) as they topped the Rockies (5-10) by an 11-6 score Monday, June 12, in Latrobe Little League baseball action.
The Red Sox held a 2-0 lead after scoring a pair in the bottom of the first inning. The Rockies responded with one run in the top of the second inning and three in the third, giving them a 4-2 advantage. The Red Sox countered with five runs in the home half of the third inning to retake the lead at 7-4. The Rockies plated a pair in the top of the fourth inning to trim the deficit to one run at 7-6, but the team was held scoreless the rest of the way. Meanwhile, the Red Sox scored another run in the bottom of the fourth inning and three more in the fifth to expand the lead to 11-6.
Kameron Sutton hit a double for the Red Sox in the win. Teammates Mason Blair, Matthew Naggy and Elias Smith each singled.
Josh Yockey hit one triple and two singles for the Rockies. Teammate Alex Theys hit one double and one single in the game. Jaxson Nave and Brendon Zufall recorded two singles apiece, while Amaryon Meter and Brayden Rudy each singled.
Drew Blossey was the winning pitcher for the Red Sox as he struck out five batters in the game. Bennett Bezilla also saw time on the hill for the Red Sox.
Luke Ament took the loss for the Rockies as he struck out five batters and walked four. Theys also made a mound appearance, striking out three and issuing one base on balls.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
