A five-run inning turned the tide for the Red Sox (5-11) as they topped the Rockies (5-10) by an 11-6 score Monday, June 12, in Latrobe Little League baseball action.

The Red Sox held a 2-0 lead after scoring a pair in the bottom of the first inning. The Rockies responded with one run in the top of the second inning and three in the third, giving them a 4-2 advantage. The Red Sox countered with five runs in the home half of the third inning to retake the lead at 7-4. The Rockies plated a pair in the top of the fourth inning to trim the deficit to one run at 7-6, but the team was held scoreless the rest of the way. Meanwhile, the Red Sox scored another run in the bottom of the fourth inning and three more in the fifth to expand the lead to 11-6.

