Facing a 6-3 deficit late in the game, the Tigers (15-3) plated five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning en route to an 8-6 comeback win Sunday, June 18, over the Rockies (4-13) in Latrobe Little League baseball play.

The Tigers started the scoring with one run in the home half of the opening inning for an early lead. The Rockies quickly shifted the momentum, however, scoring four runs in the top of the second inning for a 4-1 advantage. The Tigers were forced to play catchup for the rest of the game as the team plated one run in the bottom of the second inning, only to see the Rockies immediately regain that run in the top of the third for a 5-2 lead.

