Facing a 6-3 deficit late in the game, the Tigers (15-3) plated five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning en route to an 8-6 comeback win Sunday, June 18, over the Rockies (4-13) in Latrobe Little League baseball play.
The Tigers started the scoring with one run in the home half of the opening inning for an early lead. The Rockies quickly shifted the momentum, however, scoring four runs in the top of the second inning for a 4-1 advantage. The Tigers were forced to play catchup for the rest of the game as the team plated one run in the bottom of the second inning, only to see the Rockies immediately regain that run in the top of the third for a 5-2 lead.
The Tigers clawed into the lead with one run in the home half of the fourth inning to trim the margin to two runs again, but the Rockies again answered with one run in the top of the fifth to restore the three-run gap at 6-3. The Tigers responded in a much larger way in the home half of the fifth frame, however, this time scoring five runs to take an 8-6 lead. The Rockies’ hitters had no answer in the top of the sixth inning as the Tigers scored the two-run victory.
The Tigers were fueled by a wealth of extra-base hits in the game. Henry Reinbold hit one triple for the team, while teammates Cash Lukon and Cole Zajdel each hit a double. Dawson Huber and Zach Skoloda had two singles apiece for the Tigers, while teammates Gage Evanichko, Brady Metarko and Joel Williams each singled.
Jaxson Nave had the only extra-base hit for the Rockies as he tallied one double and one single in the loss. Teammates Noah Dominick, Jaxson Gibson, Mayson Perla, Kolten Rust and Alex Theys hit one single apiece for the Rockies.
Metarko was the winning pitcher for the Tigers as he struck out three batters and issued one free pass. Huber also saw time on the hill as he struck out three and walked one. Skoloda and Williams also pitched in the game for the Tigers.
Theys took the loss for the Rockies as he struck out two batters and walked one.
