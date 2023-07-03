It was better late than never for the Latrobe Jethawks as the team plated five runs in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie in an eventual 6-2 win Thursday, June 29, over the Mount Pleasant Post 446 AAA team in American Legion Baseball action.

Mount Pleasant plated one run in the home half of the first inning as the team held a one-run advantage until the top of the fifth, when the Jethawks tied the game at 1-1.

