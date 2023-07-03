It was better late than never for the Latrobe Jethawks as the team plated five runs in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie in an eventual 6-2 win Thursday, June 29, over the Mount Pleasant Post 446 AAA team in American Legion Baseball action.
Mount Pleasant plated one run in the home half of the first inning as the team held a one-run advantage until the top of the fifth, when the Jethawks tied the game at 1-1.
Latrobe followed with a five-run sixth inning to put itself in the driver’s seat with a 6-1 lead. Mount Pleasant managed to plate one run in the bottom of the seventh and final frame as Latrobe won the game by a 6-2 score.
Colin Bush had Latrobe’s lone extra-base hit in the game as he was 1 for 3 with one double and two RBIs. Vincent Amatucci was 1 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI, while teammate Logan Bradish was 1 for 3 with one RBI and one sacrifice fly. Louis Amatucci was 1 for 4 with one run scored and one stolen base, while Jack Stynchula was 1 for 3 in the game. Erick Batista scored one run, stole one base and was hit by a pitch in the game. Dominick Cararini and Cole Short each scored one run for the Jethawks, and Mason Hrubes reached first base on an error and later stole second base.
Latrobe took advantage of five Mount Pleasant fielding miscues in the game. The Jethawks did not commit a single error.
Ryan McKula had the only multi-hit performance for either team in the game as he was 2 for 3 with two singles for Mount Pleasant. Teammate Jeremiah Kitz was 1 for 3 with one double in the game, while Lane Golkosky was 1 for 3 with one run scored. Jakob Kitz was 1 for 3 with one RBI, while Tyler Kolonosky was 1 for 2 with one RBI. George Campbell was 1 for 2 with one single for Mount Pleasant, while Christian Nestor scored one run for the team.
Short pitched 6.2 innings for Latrobe as he gave up two earned runs on seven hits. He struck out five batters and issued just one base on balls. Adam Moreland earned the final out on the mound for the Jethawks.
Jeremiah Kitz pitched 5.2 innings for Mount Pleasant as he gave up four runs (all unearned) on three hits. He struck out three batters and issued four walks. He was relieved by Jakob Kitz, who gave up two earned runs on two hits in 1.1 innings of work. He struck out two batters and issued one free pass.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.