St. Anthony’s Society (16-4) used a five-run inning Friday, June 23, to turn away Cooperstown (7-11) by a 10-4 score in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
Friday’s game was the continuation of a contest that began June 13, but was delayed due to rainfall.
The Saints jumped out to an early 3-0 lead with two runs in the first and one in the second. Cooperstown responded with one run in the top of the fourth inning to get on the board, but St. Anthony’s followed with a five-run outburst in the home half of the frame for an 8-1 advantage. Another run in the fifth gave the Saints a 9-1 lead before the Vets followed with two in the top of the sixth for a six-run deficit. Each team scored one run apiece in its final half inning as the Saints took a 10-4 victory.
Joey Crimboli led the Saints at the plate as he was 3 for 4 with one double and two runs scored, followed by teammate Cason Long, who was 2 for 3 with one double and two runs scored. Liam Smith was 2 for 3 with one run scored, while Quinn Painter was 1 for 2, scoring twice. Max Dlugos and Zach Theys were each 1 for 2 with one run scored for St. Anthony’s. Ethan Haydo also scored one run in the winning effort. Donovan Trimble was 2 for 4 in the game, and teammate Aiden Upole added a single for the Saints.
Chase Lukon was 2 for 3 with two doubles and one run scored for Cooperstown. Colton Sanders was 1 for 3 with one run scored, while teammates Jeffery David and Frank Orzehowski each plated a run for the Vets. Will Austraw and Parker Smith each singled in the loss.
Long picked up the win for the Saints as he struck out six batters and issued one base on balls. Theys also put in time on the hill as he fanned two and walked two. Liam Smith struck out one batter and walked two during his time on the mound. Crimboli also pitched in the game for the Saints as he walked one batter.
Liam McMahen took the loss for the Vets as he struck out two and walked a pair. Cooper Gelsdorf made a mound appearance for Cooperstown, as did Parker Smith, who walked two batters.
