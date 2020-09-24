Four members of the Greensburg Central Cathlolic girls’ golf team are headed to the district championship, while Derry Area senior Gianna Copelli missed the qualifying mark by six strokes.
Greensburg Central Catholic junior Meghan Zambruno shot a low-round of 75 to claim Wednesday’s WPIAL Section 1-AA Individual Qualifier at Latrobe Elks Golf Course. Copelli finished at 100 and placed 11th overall.
The qualifying mark to advance to the WPIAL 2-AA finals was 94.
Ella Zambruno, of Greensburg Central Cathlic, captured third place with a 79, and GCC’s Angelika Dewicki and Izabella Aigner both fired a 92.
Remey Lohr, of Carmichaels, finished runner-up three strokes behind Wednesday’s winner at 78, while Claire Konieczny, of Geibel Catholic, notched the sixth and final qualifying spot with a 94.
The six golfers will compete in the WPIAL Class 2A championship, which is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1 at Allegheny Country Club.
Ligonier Valley sophomore Haley Boyd fired a 110, placing 16th overall, with teammate Lauren Brant finishing at 115. Derry Area’s Bethany Dixon recorded a 113, while Ariella Eisworth shot a 130.
Natalie Miller, of Mount Pleasant Area, missed the qualifying mark by five strokes at 99, and Allison Tepper finished one stroke behind her teammate at 100. Lady Centurions’ Olivia Kana shot a 95, one stroke shy of the district championship qualifying mark.
The GCC girls are seeking a sixth-consecutive WPIAL Class 2A golf championship this season. The Lady Centurions will also look to repeat as PIAA Class 2A winners for a third year in-a-row.
Meghan Zambruno placed third in the district and fifth in the state last season, while Ella Zambruno finished runner-up in the WPIAL Class 2A championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.