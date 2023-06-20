The Yankees (7-10) scored in just one inning Friday, June 16, but it was enough as the team recorded a 3-1 win over the Cardinals (3-14) in Latrobe Little League baseball action.
The Yankees were powered by starting pitcher Hunter Myers’ performance on the mound as he struck out 11 batters while walking three. Holding a 3-0 lead after his team scored three runs in the top of the third inning, Myers routinely frustrated the Cardinals’ hitters. They managed to plate one run in the home half of the fifth inning as the Yankees earned a 3-1 win.
MacCauley Cravener hit one double for the Yankees. Teammates Hunter Myers, Conner Nixon and Khristian Schall singled in the win.
Anthony Rosebosky led the Cardinals at the plate as he hit a triple. Palmer Chimino had the only multi-hit performance in the game for either team as he hit two singles in the loss. Teammate Mason Fernell also singled for the Cardinals.
Myers eventually handed off the ball to Logan Boring, who struck out two batters in his relief appearance for the Yankees.
Fernell took the loss for the Cardinals as he struck out three batters. Chimino also took the hill in the game as he struck out one batter.
