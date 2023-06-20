The Yankees (7-10) scored in just one inning Friday, June 16, but it was enough as the team recorded a 3-1 win over the Cardinals (3-14) in Latrobe Little League baseball action.

The Yankees were powered by starting pitcher Hunter Myers’ performance on the mound as he struck out 11 batters while walking three. Holding a 3-0 lead after his team scored three runs in the top of the third inning, Myers routinely frustrated the Cardinals’ hitters. They managed to plate one run in the home half of the fifth inning as the Yankees earned a 3-1 win.

