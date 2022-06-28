2nd Annual Mike Reese Memorial 5K set for July 3
The Mike Reese Memorial Fund has announced that plans are finalized for the second Annual Mike Reese Memorial 5K – Roast, Run and Family Fun event.
The event will take place on Sunday, July 3, at Mammoth Park in Pavilion 1.
“The day begins with a 5K but continues into the afternoon with lunch, family fun and entertainment,” said Dawn Keefer, an event organizer. “The event combines two things that Mike really felt strongly about – athletics and family.”
Mike Reese served as state representative of the 59th Legislative District for more than 12 years before passing away unexpectedly in early 2021.
He was known as a strong legislative advocate for children and education.
He grew up and lived in Mount Pleasant Township, where his wife and children still reside.
The Mike Reese Memorial Fund was established shortly after Reese’s passing.
The memorial fund seeks to provide scholarships to local high school graduates and to athletes seeking to participate in travel team athletic programs but can’t because they have limited financial resources available to them.
The fund also looks to provides grants to local athletic organizations for equipment and capital improvements.
“For Mike, athletics was where he learned a lot of life’s lessons about resiliency and dedication. As a legislator, he recalled on those lessons quite a bit,” said Angela Reese, Mike’s wife. “This memorial fund is one of the ways that Mike and his memory will continue to serve our great community.”
Pre-registration for the 5K can be found at rignsignup.com.
Packet pick up and walk-up registrations will begin at 9 a.m.
The run is set to start at 10 a.m.
Lunch and entertainment will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Costs are $40 per adult and $20 for those under 21 years of age.
The run, lunch, drinks and entertainment are included in the cost.
For more information, visit the Mike Reese Memorial Fund Facebook page or mikereesememorialfund.com.
Fiore hits hole in one
John Fiore, of Latrobe, hit a hole in one at The Club at Middlecreek in Rockwood on June 4.
He hit the the shot on the fifth hole, a 160-yard, par three.
The shot was witnessed by Jacob Fiore.
