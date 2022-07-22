Name # POS EXP COLLEGE Montravius Adams 57 DT 6 Auburn Marcus Allen 27 LB 4 Penn State Tyson Alualu 94 DE 13 California Calvin Austin III 19 WR R Memphis Genard Aver 49 OLB 5 Memphis Chris Boswell 9 K 8 Rice Miles Boykin 13 WR 4 Notre Dame Devin Bush 55 LB 4 Michigan Chase Claypool 11 WR 3 Notre Dame Mason Cole 61 C 5 Michigan James Daniels 78 G 5 Iowa Carlos Davis 73 DT 3 Nebraska Khalil Davis 68 DT 3 Nebraska Jake Dixon 67 OT R Duquesne Kevin Dotson 69 G 3 Louisiana-Lafayette Mataeo Durant 40 RB R Duke Terrell Edmunds 34 S 5 Virginia Tech Trey Edmunds 33 RB 4 Maryland Minkah Fitzpatrick 39 FS 5 Alabama Pat Freiermuth 88 TE 2 Penn State Zach Gentry 81 TE 4 Michigan Ulysees Gilbert 54 LB 4 Akron Nate Gilliam 62 G 1 Wake Forest Chaz Green 74 G 5 Florida Kendrick Green 53 G 2 Illinois Joe Haeg 71 OT 7 North Dakota State Najee Harris 22 RB 2 Alabama Pressley Harvin III 6 P 2 Georgia Tech J.C. Hassenauer 60 C 3 Alabama Cameron Heyward 97 DE 12 Ohio State Connor Heyward 83 TE R Michigan State Alex Highsmith 56 LB 3 Charlotte Myles Jack 51 MLB 7 UCLA Donovan Jeter 66 DE R Michigan Diontae Johnson 18 WR 4 Toledo Buddy Johnson 45 LB 2 Texas A&M Tyree Johnson 44 LB R Texas A&M Karl Joseph 38 FS 6 West Virginia Damontae Kazee 24 S 6 San Diego State Miles Killebrew 28 DB 7 Southern Utah State Christian Kuntz 46 LS 2 Duquesne Justin Layne 31 CB 4 Michigan State DeMarvin Leal 98 DT R Texas A&M John Leglue 77 G 2 Tulane Isaiahh Loudermilk 92 DE 2 Wisconsin Name # POS EXP COLLEGE Arthur Maulet 35 CB 6 Memphis Anthony McFarland 26 RB A Maryland Anthony Miller 17 WR 4 Memphis Henry Mondeaux 99 DT 3 Oregon Dan Moore Jr. 65 OT 2 Texas A&M T.D. Moultry 46 OLB R Auburn Cameron Nizialek 16 P 2 Georgia Tre Norwood 21 CB 2 Oklahoma Larry Ogunjobi DT 6 Charlotte Chukwuma Okorafor 76 OT 5 Western Michigan Chris Oladokun 5 QB R South Dakota State Gunner Olszewski 89 WR 4 Bemidji State Chris Owens 79 C R Alabama George Pickens 14 WR R Georgia Kenny Pickett 8 QB R Pittsburgh James Pierre 42 CB 3 Florida Atlantic Carlins Platel 30 CB R South Carolina Kevin Rader 7 TE 2 Youngstown State Mark Robinson 93 LB R Mississippi Mason Rudolph 2 QB 5 Oklahoma State Nick Sciba 16 K R Wake Forest Delontae Scott 50 LB 1 SMU Trent Scott 64 OT 5 Grambling State Steven Sims 82 WR 3 Kansas Tuzar Skipper 53 LB 2 Toledo Tyler Snead 84 WR R East Carolina Benny Snell 24 RB 4 Kentucky Robert Spillane 41 LB 4 Western Michigan Chris Steele 26 CB R USC Linden Stephens 40 CB 2 Cincinnati Jace Sternberger 85 TE 3 Texas A&M Donovan Stiner 37 SAF 1 Florida Cameron Sutton 20 CB 6 Tennessee Mitchell Trubisky 10 QB 6 North Carolina Jordan Tucker 72 OT R North Carolina Derrek Tuszka 48 LB 3 North Dakota State Tyler Vaughns 80 WR 1 USC Levi Wallace 29 DB 5 Alabama Jaylen Warren 30 RB R Oklahoma State Derek Watt 44 FB 7 Wisconsin T.J. Watt 90 OLB 6 Wisconsin Cody White 15 WR 3 Michigan State Ahkello Witherspoon 25 CB 6 Colorado Chris Wormley 95 NT 6 Michigan

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.