The following is a list of the place finishers for the 2022 MGA Club Championship at Latrobe Country Club held on July 30-31.
Championship flight
1st Place: Clay Spangler 77-73=150
2nd Place: Rob Slavonia 78-73=151
3rd Place: Brian Quinn 80-79=159
4th Place: Jim Bryan 77-84=161
5th Place: Dave Strauser 79-82=161
First flight
1st Place: Mark Womack 86-85=171
2nd Place: Steve Limani 86-87=173
3rd Place: Ernie Thrasher 88-88=176
4th Place: Tim Sweeney 89-87=176
5th Place: Kurt Kuyat 88-89=177
Second flight
1st Place: Jerry Hanna 96-86=182*
2nd Place: Pete Dasta 91-91=182
3rd Place: Tom James 98-98=196
4th Place: Jacque Hauser 98-98=196
5th Place: Joey Torrero 91-112=203
*Won on sudden death playoff.
Third flight
1st Place: Pete Hutchinson 97-92=189
2nd Place: Mic Moorhead 94-96=190
3rd Place: Joe Shearer 102-92=194
4th Place: Mark Sobota 96-99=195
5th Place: Jamie McTiernan 106-92=198
