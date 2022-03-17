Tryouts for the 2022 summer junior Legion team in Ligonier will be held March 26 from 9-11 and March 27 from 9-11. Tryouts are for ages 13-16 in the 2022 calendar year. Both tryouts will be held at ERA Sports in Latrobe. To be considered for the team, all players MUST attend both tryouts. Any questions please contact Ben Grace (bgracelv@gmail.com) or Jason Foust (jpfoust1009@gmail.com).
SPECIAL EDITION
- Once again we are showing our gratitude and asking for your support for our local volunteer fire departments in our Hometown Heroes 2020.
Download it from our
Special Sections for a
handy guide to fish fries, raffles and other fundraisers.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- D.P. Harris returns as SVC' head men's basketball coach
- Derry Township senior community water woes reviewed by LMA
- UTMA agrees to six-month energy contract with big price hike
- Pysanky eggs will raise funds for Ukraine
- School board approves administration restructuring plan
- Program helping students, teachers, LVSD mentally recover from pandemic
- Bearcats win big in women's lacrosse home-opener
- Latrobe council OKs renaming fire police, shifting them to police chief's supervision
- GL's Kilkeary wins second PIAA wrestling title as Willochell takes second place
- Latrobe sign mural concept expands to become 'place-making project'
- Unity Township hoping to tap state casino revenue for bridge replacement
- Joyce E. Gregory
- Ligonier council can't rule on walking trail extension
- Three area wrestlers advance to Day 2 of PIAA State Wrestling Championships
- Ligonier Township officials seeking Ligonier Beach project for grant
- Mary L. McInchok
- Union workers 'overwhelmingly rejected' City Brewing Co.'s 'final offer'
