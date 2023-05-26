St. Joe’s Club plated a “sweet 16” runs in one inning en route to a 21-1 win Wednesday, May 24, over Latrobe FOE in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League play.
With the game scoreless through two innings, St. Joe’s had 16 players cross home plate in the top of the third inning for a 16-0 lead. FOE scored one run in the home half of the inning to trim the margin to 16-1. St. Joe’s responded with five runs in the top of the fourth inning in a 21-1 rout.
Jayden Struble was 2 for 3 for St. Joe’s as he scored two runs and hit one double. Teammate Sam Hochard was 2 for 2 with one double and scored one run. Josh Short was 1 for 1 with one double and also scored one run. Carter Urban was 2 for 3 at the plate, scoring three runs. Robert Visnick was 1 for 2 for St. Joe’s as he crossed home plate twice. Brody Chismar, Anthony Matthews and Cole Short scored three runs apiece. Parker Hannah added two runs for St. Joe’s, and Tyler Snyder scored one run.
Ethan Goughneour was 1 for 2 for FOE. Teammate Dominick Wege scored the team’s lone run.
Struble was the winning pitcher for St. Joe’s as he struck out five batters. He was relieved by Urban, who issued one walk. Chismar closed out the game as he struck out one batter and issued two free passes.
Justin Papuga was the losing pitcher for FOE as he struck out one and walked seven. He was relieved by Evan Ulewicz, who walked one batter. Sam Vassar was the next player on the hill for FOE as he walked four. Zack Flick closed out the game as he fanned two and walked one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.