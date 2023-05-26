St. Joe’s Club plated a “sweet 16” runs in one inning en route to a 21-1 win Wednesday, May 24, over Latrobe FOE in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League play.

With the game scoreless through two innings, St. Joe’s had 16 players cross home plate in the top of the third inning for a 16-0 lead. FOE scored one run in the home half of the inning to trim the margin to 16-1. St. Joe’s responded with five runs in the top of the fourth inning in a 21-1 rout.

