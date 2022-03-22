It is nearly one month away from the 13th annual Trooper Iwaniec Memorial Race at St. Vincent College.
On March 27, 2008 Pennsylvania State Trooper Kenton Iwaniec, a Westmoreland County native, finished his shift at the Avondale Barracks in Chester County and began his drive home. Just two miles away from his station, an impaired driver crossed the centerline, hit Kenton’s vehicle head-on, killing Iwaniec.
The Trooper Kenton Iwaniec Memorial Foundation was created as a means to honor all DUI victims and to enable the community to take an active role in reducing the number of DUIs.
This year’s event is being planned an in-person event this year on April 23 after two years of a virtual event.
Here are some highlights of the event:
In-Person Events:
10K Run; 5K Run; 5K Walk; 1 Mile Walk; 100M Children’s Sprint (ages 6-under); ½ Mile Children’s Run (ages 10-under).
Virtual Events:
10K (walk or run); 5K (walk or run)
42 Mile Challenge
Inspired by Tpr. Iwaniec’s hockey and football number, you can complete the 42 Mile Challenge now through April 30 by walking, running, hiking, biking, swimming, paddling, or any combination of those activities.
Progress can be added to our online results page on our online registration site as you work to complete the 42 miles.
542 Mile Challenge
For the participants who want to track their activities all year long.
Inspired by Tpr. Iwaniec’s hockey and football number, you can complete the 542 Mile Challenge now through December 31 by walking, running, hiking, biking, swimming, paddling, or any combination of those activities.
Progress can be added to our online results page on our online registration site as you work to complete the 542 miles.
The registration fee for this event includes the 2022 TakeOff Race Shirt, 542 Mile Challenge Medal, and 542 Mile Challenge Commemorative Decal.
In-Person and Virtual Events:
42 Mile Challenge Bundle
Sign up for the virtual 42 Mile Challenge and bundle it with an in-person 10K Run, 5K Run, or 5K Walk for an additional $20.
542 Mile Challenge Bundle
Sign up for the virtual 542 Mile Challenge and bundle it with an in-person 10K Run, 5K Run, or 5K Walk for an additional $20.
The registration fee for this event includes the 2022 TakeOff Race Shirt, 542 Mile Challenge Medal, and 542 Mile Challenge Commemorative Decal.
The in-person event will also include over 40 amazing baskets and special ticket auctions and educational and interactive activities including: Impairment Goggles and Field Sobriety Tests, PBT Demonstrations, Police Motorcycle and Canine Demonstrations, PSP Helicopter (weather permitting), Impaired Driving Simulations, and Children’s Games and Activities.
Victory Brinker will also be singing the National Anthem.
The goal is to continue Kenton’s legacy of service and commitment to saving lives.
All race proceeds go to the purchase of Preliminary Breath Test Devices for state and local law enforcement agencies throughout the commonwealth.
Since 2009, the foundation has purchased 2,216 PBTs.
This year, the goal is to raise $100,000 and purchase 200 PBTs.
For more information, go to www.trooperiwaniec.org or https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Latrobe/TrooperIwaniecMemorialRace
