The Latrobe Little League All-Stars’ 12-year-old team rolled to a 10-0 victory over West Point in five innings Tuesday in the opening game of the best-of-three series.
“Total team effort tonight by the boys, hitting, fielding, base running and especially pitching,” Latrobe manager Chris Beddrick said. “Really proud how our group played for each other. Very unselfish which was fun to watch. And (pitcher) Austin Slezak was dominant tonight and he left it all out there putting us in a position for success. Now we have to refocus and be ready for Thursday.”
Latrobe got its scoring started in the second inning when Sam Rafferty doubled down the left-field line to score Max Dlugos, making it a 1-0 game.
Later in the inning, Cam Ferri laid down a bunt that plated Matthew Fernell to extend the Latrobe lead to 2-0.
The bats went silent for both teams in the third and fourth innings, before Latrobe sprang back to life, exploding for eight runs in the top-of-the-fifth inning.
Vinny Razza led off the inning with a triple to right field. Austin Slezak brought Razza home on a double to left field, putting Latrobe up 3-0.
A switch in pitchers for West Point would not slow down the offensive onslaught of Latrobe as Kalvin Clayton drew a walk and Vinny Calabrace was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Dlugos was hit by a pitch to move the runner and score Slezak, making it 4-0.
Seth Spillar was used as a pinch-runner for Dlugos.
Fernell popped into an infield fly, keeping the runners in check. Rafferty was hit by pitch, scoring Clayton, putting Latrobe up 5-0. Gessler came into pinch run for Rafferty.
Another switch in pitchers could not stop Latrobe as Ferri singled to left field, scoring Calabrace, and extending the lead to 6-0.
Brody Schober grounded a single down the right-field line, plating Spillar and Gessler, as the score swelled to 8-0.
Evan Ulewicz hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield to score Ferri and a Slezak triple to centerfield scored Schober to round out the eight-run inning for Latrobe.
Slezak went the distance earning the victory for Latrobe. He threw five innings, allowing no runs on one hit, striking out six and walking two.
West Point’s Connor Donahue suffered the loss, going one-and-one-third innings, allowing two runs on two hits, striking out three and walking three.
Latrobe’s top hitters were Austin Slezak (triple, double, two RBIs), Cam Ferri (two singles, two RBIs), Vinny Razza (triple), Sam Rafferty (double, two RBIs), Brody Schober (single, two RBIs), Kalvin Clayton (single), Matthew Fernell (single), Max Dlugos (an RBI) and Evan Ulewicz (an RBI).
Game two of the series will be tonight at Latrobe with a 7:30 p.m. start time.
