With its 13-10 loss to Mountain Top, the Latrobe Little League’s 11-under All-Star team was knocked out of the state tournament being held at Athens Sunday.
Mountain got in the scoring column in the first inning when Jake McLaughlin grounded into a fielder’s choice, erasing a runner at second base. Next, Teddy Taylor lined a single to centerfield.
McLaughlin and Taylor advanced one base each on a wild pitch, beforeMatt Rodgers singled to centerfield, scoring McLaughlin and giving Mountain Top the 1-0 lead.
Latrobe rallied in the bottom of the inning to take a 3-1 lead.
Joel Williams singled to centerfield to start the inning for Latrobe and then he took second base on a wild pitch.
Next, Zach Skoloda walked and then Williams and Skoloda moved up one base on a wild pitch.
After Fletcher Wnek walked to load the bases, Dawson Huber lined out to third base for the first out. Jaxon Makrevski would hit an infield fly to shortstop before Chase Burket singled to left field to score Williams and Skoloda.
Wnek would, next, take home on a wild pitch to get Latrobe the lead at 3-1.
Mountain Top answered Latrobe’s offense in the top of the second scoring two runs to knot the game at 3-all.
Latrobe broke the deadlock in the bottom half of the inning.
Landon Smith beat out an infield single to lead off the inning to get the ball rolling for Latrobe. Then, Mayson Perla sacrifice bunted Smith to second base.
Williams reached on an error by the pitcher, moving Smith to third base. After Skoloda lined out to the shortstop, Williams stole second base. Wnek would then single to left field, scoring Smith and Williams to give Latrobe the lead again at 5-3.
Both teams’ offenses fell silent in the third before Mountain Top came roaring back in the top of the fourth.
Melz grounded out to shortstop to start the inning for Mountain Top. McLaughlin singled to centerfield to be the first on base for Mountain Top. Then, Taylor lined a single to centerfield, moving McLaughlin to second.
Rodgers, then, doubled to left centerfield, scoring McLaughlin and moving Tayler to third.
Zach Skoloda came into pitch for Latrobe, after which Zurawski singled to left field to score Taylor with Rodgers held up at second to tie the game at 5-all.
Braco grounded into a fielder’s choice, getting Rodgers out at third base before Zurawski and Braco advanced one base on a wild pitch. Lamoreaux would then walk to load the bases, before Bryce Witinski reached via an error on a pop fly to second base that allowed Zurawski and Braco to score, giving Mountain Top the lead at 7-5.
Then, Hoban reached first on a pop-fly error at second base that scored Lamoreaux and moved Witinski to second.
Melz singled to centerfield to load the bases again, before McLaughlin reached base on an error at shortstop, scoring Witinski and putting Mountain Top in the lead at 9-5.
Latrobe got one run back in the bottom of the fourth when Wnek hit into fielder’s choice to the shortstop to get on first base. Wnek stole second on the next pitch, then Huber singled to third, as the runners held their bases. Makrevski grounded into fielder’s choice that saw Williams tossed out at home before Wnek scored on a wild pitch to draw Latrobe to 9-6.
Mountain Top’s offense kept rolling in the fifth when it added four more runs to take a decisive 13-6 lead.
Latrobe looked to put together a rally in the bottom of the fifth.
With two outs, Perla reached on an infield single, and then Matthew Smail walked.
Skoloda lined a single to centerfield to load the bases. Next, Wnek popped a single to left field, scoring Perla and advancing the runners a base each. With bases loaded again, Huber walked to plate Smail.
Bryce Witinski came into pitch for Mountain Top.
Makrevski, then, walked to score Skoloda to get Latrobe within three at 13-10, but it was as close as Latrobe would get in the game.
Ryder Zurawski was the winning pitcher, allowing one run on one hit, striking out one and walking one. Teddy Taylor started for Mountain Top, giving up four runs on three hits. Bryce Witinski picked up the save.
Mountain Top’s top hitters were Matt Rodgers (two doubles, single, two RBIs), Caden Hoban (three singles), Ryder Zurawski (double, single, two RBIs), Teddy Taylor (two singles), Avery Braco (double, an RBI), Miles Melz (single, an RBI), Jack McLaughlin (single) and Colten Goyboslei (single, an RBI)
Drew Wnek suffered the loss, throwing three-and-one-third innings, allowing six runs on eight hits, striking out none and walking one. Pitching in relief were Zach Skoloda giving up five runs on four hits and Drew Blossey allowing two runs on two hits. Leading the bats for Latrobe were Fletcher Wnek (two singles, three RBIs), Chase Burket (single, two RBIs), Dawson Huber (single, an RBI), Zach Skoloda (single), Mayson Perla (single), Landon Smith (single), Joel Williams (single) and Drew Blossey (single).
