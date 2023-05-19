Nakles (3-4) benefited from an 11-run third inning in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League play Wednesday, May 17, as the team toppled St. Anthony’s Society (6-2) by a 14-4 score.
The game was tied 2-2 going into the third inning before Nakles promptly plated 11 runs for a 13-2 lead. St. Anthony’s responded with two runs in the home half of the inning to cut the deficit to 13-4. Nakles added an additional run in the seventh inning for a 14-4 victory.
Anthony Scarton led Nakles at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a home run and three runs scored. Aaron Gaskey was 2 for 2 on the day with a double and one run scored. Vince Calabrace was 2 for 3 at the plate. Dom Durigon, Tyler Hahn, Brady McIlnay and Dominic Scarton each scored two runs apiece for Nakles.
Cason Long was 1 for 2 with a triple and one run scored for St. Anthony’s. Donovan Trimble was 2 for 3 at the plate.
Anthony Scarton was the winning pitcher for Nakles as he struck out 12 batters while giving up just one walk. He was relieved by Dominic Scarton, who fanned two and issued one free pass.
Zach Theys was the losing pitcher for St. Anthony’s as he struck out two and walked three. He was relieved by Evan Springob, who walked four, and Trimble, who struck out four and walked two. Liam Smith closed out the game for St. Anthony’s, striking out two batters.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.