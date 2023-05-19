Nakles (3-4) benefited from an 11-run third inning in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League play Wednesday, May 17, as the team toppled St. Anthony’s Society (6-2) by a 14-4 score.

The game was tied 2-2 going into the third inning before Nakles promptly plated 11 runs for a 13-2 lead. St. Anthony’s responded with two runs in the home half of the inning to cut the deficit to 13-4. Nakles added an additional run in the seventh inning for a 14-4 victory.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

