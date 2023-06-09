The Yankees (6-8) benefited from a 10-run fifth inning Wednesday, June 7, in Latrobe Little League baseball action as the team toppled the Rockies (5-8) by an 11-7 score.
The Yankees scored one run in the top of the first inning to hold a slim 1-0 advantage until the home half of the fourth inning, when the Rockies plated two runs for a 2-1 lead. The Yankees quickly responded with a marathon 10-run inning in the top of the fifth to take an 11-2 lead. The Rockies managed to cut into the deficit with five runs in the sixth and final inning, but the Yankees held on for an 11-7 victory.
The Yankees were led at the plate by Mac Cravener, who hit an inside the park home run, triple, and single, falling just one double shy of the cycle. Teammates Nico Scalise and Khristian Schall followed with two singles apiece. The Yankees also got singles from Mason Dlugos, Hunter Myers, Gunner Porembka and Brock Stowers.
Luke Ament led the Rockies at the plate as he hit a triple. Teammate Amaryon Meter hit two singles, and Brayden Rudy, Kolten Rust, Alex Theys and Josh Yockey recorded one single apiece.
Myers earned the win on the mound for the Yankees as he struck out a dozen batters and issued just one base on balls. He was relieved by Cravener, who fanned four and walked one.
Ament took the loss for the Rockies, striking out seven batters while issuing two free passes. Theys also made a mound appearance, fanning four batters.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.