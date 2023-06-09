The Yankees (6-8) benefited from a 10-run fifth inning Wednesday, June 7, in Latrobe Little League baseball action as the team toppled the Rockies (5-8) by an 11-7 score.

The Yankees scored one run in the top of the first inning to hold a slim 1-0 advantage until the home half of the fourth inning, when the Rockies plated two runs for a 2-1 lead. The Yankees quickly responded with a marathon 10-run inning in the top of the fifth to take an 11-2 lead. The Rockies managed to cut into the deficit with five runs in the sixth and final inning, but the Yankees held on for an 11-7 victory.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

