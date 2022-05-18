And then there were 10.
Ten girls from the 7AA section-winning Derry Area track and field team will be competing at the WPIAL Individual Championships Wednesday at Slippery Rock University. The competitors include: Jane Huss, 3200m, 4x400m, 4x800m; Sydney Williams, 4x400m and 4x800m; Alayna Williams, 4x400m and 4x800m; Emma Huber, 4x800m; Charity Peterman, 4x400m; Julia Omlor, 200m; Ashley Baker, Triple Jump; Sara Bungard, Shot put; Sophia Mazzoni, Javelin, and Mara Lewis, Discus.
Wednesday marks the first finals appearance for four of the competitors, Huss, Williams, Omlor, and Mazzoni.
“It has been well-documented that our freshmen really stepped up this year,” said Derry Area head coach Mark Curcio. “But now this is a different ball game. It’s championship season. I’m really proud of all of these girls — but now it’s time to win some hardware.”
Freshman Sophia Mazzoni is entering as the No. 1 seed in AA Javelin with her mark of 125 feet, 6 inches, which also places her as the No. 8 ranked freshman javelin thrower in the country. Out of the 16 qualifiers in the event, Mazzoni is one of two freshmen (the other being Peyton Mermon of Burgettstown). Despite this being her first finals appearance, it’s not her first time competing at Slippery Rock.
“We had a decision to make earlier this season,” said Curcio. “We had a chance to either go to the Butler Invitation or the SRU High School Invite. We chose the latter because we knew finals was going to be there.”
On that day, Mazzoni only threw 90 feet, 4 inches, but that was a month ago.
“Her progression this season has been remarkable,” said throws coach Dave McNichol. “To see where she started this season with potential until now is nothing short of impressive.”
Speaking of impressive, freshman Jane Huss will be competing in three events on Wednesday including two relays and the 2 mile.
“Jane Huss is excited and confident to run against the best 3200m runners in the WPIAL,” said distance coach Greg Rager. “She is prepared. I expect she will go out and execute.”
Fellow freshman Julia Omlor will be running in Heat 1, Lane 1 of the 200 meter — a competitive event with some of the best sprinters in the state.
“I just kept checking and refreshing my phone last week to see if I made the top 16,” said Omlor. “Whenever it was official that I made the cut, I was really excited!”
It was later found that her seed time of 27.3 is the 3rd fastest 200m time in the history of the girls’ team which dates back to 1995.
Upperclassmen will also be represented on Wednesday as junior Ashley Baker will be competing in the triple jump and knows that it only takes one jump.
“It only takes one jump,” said jumps coach Gene Brisbane. “One jump is the difference between qualifying and placing or just placing and States. Ashley had a phenomenal season and has been working hard — she has earned every inch of her success. [She and the rest of] these girls “have trusted the process all season and are ready for the WPIAL Championships.”
But Baker’s journey back to WPIAL finals hasn’t been easy.
Last season, Baker qualified in the pole vault event but was injured at the Altoona Invitational only a week prior.
“I was there,” said Curcio. “She just PRed in the pole vault and was excited, and then during her last attempt on the next height, she had an awkward fall. We all hoped that she would be cleared for the finals whenever the list was released, but to no avail. I’m happy for all of my athletes to make it this far, but Ashley’s mark is something extra special. She deserves it.”
Two junior throwers, Mara Lewis and Sara Bungard, are also competing at finals. Lewis in the discus and Bungard in the shot put. During section play, the girls throwers gave up less than 10 points total. Lewis and Bungard were two main reasons for that.
“I went back and looked at the meet sheets from the season,” said Curcio. “The girls going to WPIAL finals were frequent fliers — but the two names that were staples on the score sheets throughout the season were ‘Bungard’ and ‘Lewis.’ They both are more than deserving to be representing Derry Area amongst the best in the WPIAL.”
Derry Area will be sending two relays to Slippery Rock, the 4x400m and 4x800m, including Huss, senior Emma Huber, Charity Peterman, Sydney Williams, and Alayna Williams. “The 4x800 relay is as physically and mentally prepared to race as they’ve been all year,” said Rager. “Over the past two weeks of practice, they’ve been as focused as I’ve ever seen them.”
For Sydney, she has competed at WPIAL Finals every season since entering high school, but for her younger sister Alayna, this is her first time.
“It was just announced that Sydney was awarded the Outstanding Trojan Athletic Achievement Award,” said Curcio. “Her resume speaks for itself. Since freshmen year, she has competed at big meets as an individual and as a member of relays. If it wasn’t for COVID, she would’ve gone 4 for 4.”
All in all, 10 Derry Area athletes will be competing on Wednesday made up of four freshmen, one sophomore, three juniors, and two seniors. And just like all high school sports, Curcio understands the importance of reflecting on the past, embracing the present, and looking forward to the future.
“It’s bittersweet because in the 4x800, Alayna is handing off to [Sydney] — but in the 4x400, the last event of the day and potentially Sydney’s last competitive lap on the track, she will be handing the baton off, literally and figuratively, to Alayna.”
In all the events for AA, the top 5 place winners punch their tickets to the PIAA State Championships on Memorial Weekend, but for the 10 Derry Area girls, Wednesday is just the next step.
“One meet at a time,” said Curcio. “These girls have set goals all season. WPIALs is just another checkmark. Next goal: Place at WPIALs. If the season continues to one more championship meet afterward, then it’s on to the next.”
WPIAL Championships begin at 11 a.m. today.
-— Mark Curcio contributed to this article
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.