Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 7:32 am
The Ligonier Valley boys and girls swim teams were defeated by Greensburg Salem Wednesday at the Ligonier YMCA.
The girls team was toppled 84.50 to 65.50 and the boys lost 69.50 to 43.50.
However, coach Chelsea Brant wasn’t overly disappointed in her two teams.
“For being a really small team with a lot of new swimmers … they did really really well – they held their own,” she said.
Brant was quick to recognize the vast improvement of Dante Page, who Brant said just started last year and could barely finish a 50-yard event when he started.
“He did the 500 tonight, which is a 20-lap event,” Brant added.
The event began with the girls 200-yard medley relay which Ligonier Valley won behind the team of Mikayla Smitley, Mary Jablonski, Marlaina McCaffrey, and Alyse Habecker with a time of 2:04.74. Greensburg Salem boys won the same event at 1:54.89.
Ligonier Valley would win the girls 200-yard freestyle when McCaffrey bested the field with a time of 2:17.39. Greensburg Salem boys won the same event at 2:00.05.
Ligonier Valley’s Habecker won the girls 200-yard IM with a time of 2:43.37 but the boys lost the same event to Greensburg Salem when their swimmer posted a time of 2:31.33.
The girls and boys both lost the 50-yard freestyle but Smitley rebounded in the 100-yard butterfly taking the event 1:04.94. Cody Fusco also won his butterfly event 1:02.83.
The Rams’ boys and girls both lost the 100-yard freestyle but Smitley would give the girls a victory in the 500-yard freestyle at 6:11.88.
The boys would lose the same event.
The boys team would rebound with an unopposed victory in the 200-yard freestyle relay behind Dante Page, Jesse Glenn, Fusco and Sam McCall at 1:55.38.
The boys and girls would both lose the 100-yard backstroke.
They would split the 100-yard breaststroke when the boys won their event after McCall posted a time of 1:09.07.
The team of Sydney Hoyman, Alexandra Monticue, Habecker, and Smitley won the 400-yard freestyle relay at 4:53.93.
Ligonier Valley will try to right the ship on Jan. 25 at home against Mount Pleasant at 4:30 p.m.
Paul DiMartini can be reached at lb.pauldimartini@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
