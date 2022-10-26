The Greater Latrobe girls volleyball team looks to take its perfect regular season and make it a perfect postseason as the Lady Wildcats are ready to make their run at a WPIAL Class 3A volleyball title.
Greater Latrobe will host the Franklin Regional Panthers today with a start time set for 7 p.m.
The Panthers defeated the Blackhawk Cougars on Monday at North Allegheny 3-0 to advance from the first round of playoffs.
The Wildcats wrapped their regular season with a 3-2 battle with Indiana Area. It was a game where the team’s perfect season hung in the balance and Indiana jumped out to an early lead that saw Greater Latrobe show poise, control and veteran teamwork as it fought to take back the match.
As they begin their championship hunt after a first-round playoff bye, head coach Drew Vosefski “is hoping for a big crowd and big cheers for the Wildcats” to help move them on to the next round.
Vosefski credits “a total team effort” to this magical season because “these girls from the very beginning of the season came together with one goal … that was to win the WPIAL.”
As the team united behind the idea of winning the WPIAL title, Vosefski described a season filled with “no drama, no complaining, just playing.”
However, the Wildcats will have one hurdle immediately in their playoff path after a key senior left the Indiana game in the third set with an injury.
“We’ve had an injury to one of our starters outside Elle Snyder. So, at this point we’re looking for everyone to step up to cover that very important position to continue our run,” said Vosefski.
Snyder was forced out of the game with an apparent ankle injury.
“The extent of Elle’s injury is unknown at this point, but she is on crutches and worst case scenario it’ll be two weeks before she comes back,” Vosefski said.
Replacing a senior starter late in a season can be a difficult task, but Vosefski said, “the team is taking the (Pittsburgh Steeler coach) Mike Tomlin approach of next man up to prepare for the playoffs. (We are) giving the people who are filling that void more reps. and more time with the offense and offensive scheme and hopefully we won’t miss a beat.”
The Wildcats have a deep bench as they showcased their senior night victory over Greensburg Salem on Oct. 4.
“We have people with experience just waiting for their opportunity and this is their chance to show what they can do,” Vosefski said.
When the Wildcats take the floor on Wednesday, Vosefski says it will mark “a culmination of pride and combination of knowing they had the talent to do it.”
The regular season has been a historical run for the Lady Wildcats and as they have their eyes set on a WPIAL title, their coach can’t help but boast of “just how proud I am of the group of girlsI have.”
Paul DiMartini can be reached at lb.pauldimartini@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
