The Derry girls basketball team lost to the Knoch Knights 55-18 Thursday. The Lady Trojans were trying to snap a two-game losing streak but ran into a bit of a buzz saw in Knoch which was on a three-game winning streak and took control of the game early.
“I thought we played well,” Knoch coach Chris Andreassi said. “I thought we came out with energy. We got a quick lead, but I think we lost focus a little bit in the later part of the first quarter.
Knoch won the opening tipoff and rolled out to a 10-2 lead before Derry Area coach Gene Brisbane called timeout at 4:53 in the first quarter.
The first quarter would end with the Lady Knights up 18-6 behind Cece Kosecki and Hattie McGraw who had five and six points respectively. McGraw would lead all scorers with 18 on the night.
Derry’s first-quarter effort was led by Samantha Gruska, Rachelle Marinchek, and Sara Bungard who each contributed two points.
Knoch increased its lead in the second quarter and led at halftime 30-11.
Knoch opened the second half with two quick three’s forcing another early timeout for Derry at 6:29 in the third quarter.
Derry wouldn’t be able to climb its way back into this game as Knoch closed the third-quarter scoring 47-14.
Knoch would go on to finish Derry’s thoughts of ending its two-game slide in the fourth quarter by a final score of 55-18.
Andreassi was pleased with his team’s effort.
“Overall these girls like playing basketball. They play hard all the time,” he said. “I was very pleased with the girls who came off the bench that don’t play as much. They really competed. I like the job that Megan Vasas did inside defensively and moved the ball when she got the ball. She got it out of her hands and found open people.”
Knoch will prepare for its next section game versus Greensburg Salem on Jan. 9.
“They’re just a lot better than we are,” Derry Coach Gene Brisbane said. “I mean it’s very simple They collectively have put a lot more time into playing basketball in the offseason than our players have … It was a mismatch of basketball talent. I still feel like (we) are trying as hard as (we) can – All of them are trying. We took a step back tonight. We played better against North Catholic (a 61-27 loss). Playing on your home court, you should play better on your home court. We definitely took a step back but we’re going to try to regroup. I challenged them just now. I told them, you’ve got to ask yourself, what can I do from this point on to make myself a better player and to make my team better? So, that’s what we’re going to try to do…Monday. At Highlands.”
Greater Latrobe 81, Connellsville Area 28
The Lady Wildcats traveled to Connellsville Area for their Class 5A, Section 3 matchup Thursday and Greater Latrobe roared to an 81-28 victory.
Latrobe shot out of the gate scoring 26 points to the 10 points of Connellsville in the opening quarter.
From there the Wildcats continued to roll scoring 24 points in the second quarter to take a 55-15 lead into halftime.
While Latrobe cooled off a bit in the second half, the Wildcats controlled the rest of the game en route to the win.
Elle Snyder scored a game-high 34 points to lead all scorers, while teammates Camille Dominick added 16 points and Josie Straigis contributed 10 points.
Latrobe will next host Albert Gallatin on Jan. 9.
Ligonier Valley fell behind early and couldn’t find away to rally back as Apollo-Ridge cruised to a 48-20 Class 3A, Section 3 victory.
Apollo-Ridge’s Syd McCray led all scorers with 16 points, while teammate Brinley Toland added 13 points and Sophie Yard added 12 points.
Misty Miller led Ligonier Valley with eight points, while Lyla Barr grabbed 10 rebounds.
