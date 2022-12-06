Most golfers won’t have a story where they become the first WPIAL golf champion in their school’s history.

They will be able to tell you how they played a fantastic round on the course of the legendary Oakmont Country Club, but can they tell you about winning their school’s first individual title there?

Paul DiMartini can be reached at lb.pauldimartini@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.