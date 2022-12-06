Most golfers won’t have a story where they become the first WPIAL golf champion in their school’s history.
They will be able to tell you how they played a fantastic round on the course of the legendary Oakmont Country Club, but can they tell you about winning their school’s first individual title there?
Hunter Jurica can.
The St. Francis University commit became the first ever 2A WPIAL champion golfer in Derry Area School District history back on Oct. 4 at Oakmont Country Club by defeating Daniel Sethman of Brownsville by three strokes.
“It still hasn’t sunk in,” Jurica recently said.
Jurica won his individual championship by coming from behind in a back-and-forth match.
“We were just waiting for Sethman to make a mistake,” Derry coach Tracey Smeltzer said. “I told Hunter’s mother ‘this kid has to make a mistake.’”
Jurica finished with a 78 and a 152 combined score counting the round of 74 at Hannastown Golf Club the week before. This year was the first two-day total the WPIAL used to determine their champion. The first leg of the championship was held on Sept. 26 at Hannastown Country Club near Greensburg were the two finalists tied at 4-over par setting up the showdown at Oakmont.
“It was back and forth all day,” said Jurica.
The tightly contested final match turned in favor of Jurica when Sethman missed the green on the par 3 16th hole but found the greenside bunker which took him two shots to get out and a triple-bogey six.
“That was a three-shot swing. Sixteen decided it all,” Jurica said recalling the match.
Jurica would bogey 17 but regrouped on the 18th hole when his approach came to rest just 20 feet away from the hole. “Hitting that approach shot and watching that ball fly and watching it hit the green and not coming off the false-front, and being on the same level as the pin and remembering, ‘OK, all I need to do is four-putt for the win.’”
Two putts later he was crowned the WPIAL 2A individual champion.
“I can’t believe I even played Oakmont Country Club let alone win there,” he said.
Jurica credits his accomplishments to hard work which sometimes includes hitting as many as 500 practice shots per day on a simulator, especially when he was developing his swing.
Today, Jurica mainly uses practice rounds he plays with his three closest friends and father to keep his swing in tune.
In addition to his training methods, like Jordan Spieth who is Jurica’s favorite golfer, he talks to his golf ball out on the course, verbally willing the ball to do as he wishes.
Jurica first got his start in golf through his father and uncle, using a set of cut-down golf clubs in an attempt to develop a repeatable swing at 4 years old, he said.
Jurica had had a very successful team career at Derry Area before his individual title.
“Golf is probably our best school sport,” said Jurica, speaking proudly of his golf team but acknowledging the success of the other school sports.
“He’s one of those kids that will walk off the practice field or walk out after a match and show up inside the high school gymnasium to support the girls volleyball team or he’s in the bleachers to support the football team,” said Smeltzer.
Smeltzer and Jurica have developed their coach/player relationship since he joined the team as a freshman.
And together with three of his best friends, whom Hunter convinced to join the team, have won four-straight 2A titles.
“Those three are the first I call to play rounds of golf with when we can,” he said.
Hunter recently turned 18 and celebrated with a nice steak dinner with his family.
When Jurica wants to take refuge from the grind he likes to get into the woods.
“I love to hunt, but haven’t really had the time for it lately,” he said.
The WPIAL title capped a great individual season for Jurica who this year was the youngest at 17 to win the men’s title at Ligonier Country Club and was also the first Derry Area player in school history to win the Westmoreland County Coaches Association championship.
The new St. Francis University commit plans to study engineering in school he said while playing golf.
No matter what goals he sets for the future, academic or athletic, his coach believes he will achieve them because of his commitment to being a leader through skills he continues to develop through the Chick-fil-A Leader Program and lessons he continues to learn on the course.
If you remind Jurica that he’s already achieved local legend status at 17, it’s still hard for him to process. “Man, every time I think of, or hear about it, it’s still hard for me to wrap my head around it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.