The program at Ligonier Valley is going to be put to the test this season. For coach Roger Beitel and the rest of his staff there is reason to believe that they will be able to overcome those challenges and once again put together a successful season.
Those who watched the Ligonier Valley Rams play last season knew that they had an experienced team, but the shift from last season to this season is likely more drastic than most people would realize.
This season the Rams have just one senior on their roster, the lone warrior is center Sam Caldwell. Caldwell is also the only returning starter on the offensive side of the ball for the Rams after he took over the center job early last season.
Having just one senior on the roster has presented some unusual challenges for Beitel, “There are things that you wouldn’t even think to think of.” he said, “For example, we only have four kids on our football team that have driver’s licenses.
“All of a sudden, when you start to schedule things and you’re looking to offseason workouts and things like that, and it starts to come to your attention how many kids will need rides.” said coach Beitel.
Even with that level of turnover within the program, the expectations surrounding the Ligonier Valley program have not changed.
“The identity is going to stay the same. Our expectations are gonna stay the same. It’s just a matter of what we’re able to do with our kids.” coach Beitel explained.
That expectation for the Rams revolves around winning. The Rams have consistently put together winning seasons. Their current streak of finishing the year with a winning record dates all the way back to 2015.
While that expectation does exist, it is not weighing down on the minds of those in the program. Coach Beitel recognizes that it isn’t wise to look that far down the road with the unique situation that he finds himself in.
“Our goals are really just to take all of our kids and develop them the best that we can and make them better each and every day.” said Beitel, “In terms of our successes, I don’t think we’re going to be measured in wins and losses. They’re going to be measured more in the development of our team.”
Just because there’s so much focus on development and taking things slowly doesn’t mean that the cabinets at Ligonier Valley are completely bare. Alongside senior Caldwell, junior Wade Lemont has had a good summer and gives the Rams a pair of upperclassmen to play around on their offensive line.
Joining Lemont as a junior having a good summer and camp, is running back and corner John Jablunovsky, “He’s had a phenomenal, phenomenal camp.” said Beitel, “He’s a kid with some of the most athletic ability that I’ve ever had as a coach in our program.”
Other names to watch for this season include sophomore Cole Henry and junior Aiden Mulheren.
Even with several players working on establishing themselves as mainstays within the varsity team for the first time, coach Beitel knows that there is still much more work to be done to continue the growth of the program.
“In terms of the players that we have, they’re fantastic.” said Beitel, “In our opinion, we have some of the best kids that our school has to offer. We can’t complain about their effort. We can’t complain about the work that they’ve put in at this point.”
Despite having an offseason to work and curate that growth amongst his players the real tests will come when it is finally time for the Rams to hit the field.
“The things that are going to have a great effect on our football team are things that are beyond our control, and that is we can’t increase or speed up that maturation process. We can’t speed up that game experience or anything along those lines.” said coach Beitel
The Ligonier Valley Rams will get their first taste of game action against Springdale on the road, a tough place to start for a young team.
Adding to the uniqueness for the Rams is the fact that they were on the opposite end of the spectrum going into their game against Springdale last season, “Based on the last year, they’re returning a lot of kids. They were a younger team and we were a little bit older, and this year the tables have turned.” explained coach Beitel.
The 2023 season for the Rams officially starts Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.