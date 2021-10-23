With a 17-14 lead against Woodland Hills at the close of the third quarter, the Greater Latrobe football team stood just 12 minutes away from a berth in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.
Less than three minutes later, the Wolverines led 26-17 and the Wildcats were unable to recover, as their postseason hopes were dashed on a rainy night at the historic Wolvarena.
A 43-yard pick-six by Woodland Hills’ Jeremiah Ramsey on the second play of the fourth quarter put the hosts in front 20-17, and after forcing a Greater Latrobe punt, the Wolverines’ Brandon Jones broke through the Greater Latrobe defense for a 58-yard touchdown for what turned out to be the final points of the game with 9:06 left in regulation.
While the Greater Latrobe defense held Woodland Hills to just 45 yards over the remainder of the game, each of the Wildcats’ final two possessions ended with interceptions deep inside Woodland Hills’ territory, including a second down pass at the 3-yard line with 1:01 left that sealed the win for the hosts.
“We played with tremendous effort, just like we’ve done every week,” said Greater Latrobe head coach Jason Marucco. “For the majority of the game, we executed very well and put ourselves in the position to win.”
The evening started in fine fashion for the Wildcats, as they took the opening kickoff and marched on a methodical 8-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a 19-yard fade from Fetter to Chase Sickenberger in the corner of the end zone, which put the visitors ahead 7-0 less than five minutes into the game. Drake Clayton rushed for 41 yards and Bobby Fetter completed three passes for 44 yards on the series.
“We’ve been getting off to starts like that all year,” Marucco said. “Teams like to come out and defer and give us the football, and we come right down the field and score.”
Woodland Hills countered with a lengthy scoring drive of its own led by quarterback Deontae Williams, who wasted little time in displaying his athleticism on his team’s first trip. He twice broke out of potential sacks for big gains, first with a 29-yard run on third-and-16, and again on a 17-yard scramble at midfield, before he closed out the drive by calling on his own number for a 6-yard touchdown run. His two-point pass to Andre Brown was good, giving the Wolverines an 8-6 lead with 1:54 to go in the quarter.
While Williams has also split time at wide receiver this season, Marucco believes that the vaunted Division-I prospect makes the most impact behind center.
“We saw what he could do at quarterback against us last year,” Marucco said. “He hadn’t run a whole lot of plays at quarterback the last few weeks, but when you have an athlete like that and you give him the chance to touch the ball on every play, he’s going to make things happen.”
The Wolverines regained possession after the Williams’ touchdown, with an interception at the Greater Latrobe 40-yard line in the closing seconds of the quarter. Two plays into the second quarter, on fourth-and-4, Williams broke out of another sack to rush for 15 yards and advance inside the red zone. Three plays later, on fourth-and-goal from the 12, Williams floated a pass to Brandon Jones in the end zone to give Woodland Hills a 14-7 lead with 7:58 left in the half.
The Wildcats took over at the Woodland Hills 40 with 2:44 left in the half. Clayton converted a fourth-and-2, and a Woodland Hills personal foul moved the ball inside the 14-yard line. On fourth-and-7, Fetter found Cory Boerio for an apparent touchdown, but it was negated by offsetting fouls – a Greater Latrobe hold and a roughing the passer call on Woodland Hills. The Wildcats were able to salvage the drive with a 28-yard field goal by Tanner Popella, his first of the season, to trim the deficit to 14-10 at the half.
“We felt we had them there on fourth down,” said Marucco. “Our kids did a great job executing to score the touchdown. But after the offsetting penalties, with where we were at on the field, we wanted to get the points, and Tanner did a good job coming through with the kick.”
As was the case to open the game, the second half couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start for the Wildcats. On the first play from scrimmage, Greater Latrobe’s Tyler Lynch smacked Woodland Hills’ running back Eric Seibles and jarred the ball loose, which was recovered by teammate John Wetzel at the Woodland Hills 30. Six plays later, on third and 4 at the 12, Fetter faked an end around handoff and burst through the middle untouched for the touchdown to give the Wildcats a 17-14 lead.
“At halftime,” said Marucco, “We talked about the things we wanted to do, and no sooner do we get out of the locker room, we turn them over and score. Any time you can turn them over right away and flip the momentum, especially in a game as important tonight, it’s going to bode well for your offense. We were able to finish there and take the lead.”
Following the go-ahead touchdown, the Wildcats looked primed to add to their lead, forcing a Woodland Hills punt and taking over at the Wolverines’ 31 after a personal foul. Three straight Clayton runs covered 17 yards and set up first-and-goal on the 9, but the Wildcats managed only three more yards, and turned it over on downs after an incomplete pass on fourth and goal with 2:49 left in the quarter.
The Wildcats opened the fourth quarter with the ball and the three-point lead, until Ramsey’s interception return touchdown made it 20-17 with 10:59 left in regulation. After a Greater Latrobe three-and-out, Jones opened the Wolverines’ ensuing drive with his 58-yard touchdown scamper to up the lead to nine points.
While Williams is the number one weapon in Woodland Hills’ offense, the sophomore Jones is 1A. Both players finished with 122 yards rushing, with the former running 14 times and the latter eight. Both impressed Marucco.
“They’re extremely athletic,” he said. “If you’re not in perfect position to make a play on them, they have the ability to take it the distance every time they touch the ball. They showed that tonight.”
Facing the nine-point deficit and with their playoff hopes in peril, the Wildcats took over at their own 29 with 3:16 left and looked to mount one more rally.
Fetter completed passes to Clayton and Boerio to cover 20 yards and advance to midfield, before another completion to Boerio brought the ball inside the Woodland Hills 40 with 1:30 left. Fetter followed with a 10-yard pass to Brewer and a 16-yarder to Beorio to set up first down at the 15 with 1:13 left, but his final throw of the evening was intercepted by Zayaan Ferron to dash the comeback.
Clayton gained 84 yards on 20 carries to lead the Wildcat offense, while Fetter gained 36 yards on nine tries and finished 8-for-20 through the air for 87 yards. Boerio was his favorite target, making five grabs for 47 yards. Lynch paced the Greater Latrobe defense with 10 tackles, including one-and-a-half for loss, while Clayton finished with seven stops, including two-and-a-half behind the line of scrimmage.
The Wildcats will now head into their final week of the season, prepping for 5A power Penn-Trafford next Friday at Memorial Stadium. While his team may no longer have its sights on the postseason, Marucco is confident that they will be able to put this loss behind them and focus on closing the year on a high note on Senior Night.
“That’s what we do,” he said. “It was evident in the way that they prepared this week and in the way that they played the game tonight that they were ready to bounce back after what happened last week.
“We’ll take some time after another tough one tonight. We have a group of 20 seniors who have given an awful lot to this program the last four years, and we want to send them out on a high note. That’s going to be the focus all week.”
