With the Wildcats' place in the postseason already secured, Friday's exhibition matchup against Butler Area served as a close to the regular season, a palate cleanser after the 54-14 loss to McKeesport and a chance to honor the team's seniors.
And honor its seniors, Greater Latrobe did with its 28-14 win over the Golden Tornado.
"It was an emotional night for our seniors, just for them to know that they will not play here again," Greater Latrobe coach Ron Prady said, "I'm proud of these guys and the seniors bought into everything that we have done since I got here and they are a huge, huge reason for any success that we have."
It is not too hard to figure out one senior who had a big senior-night performance for the Wildcats.
Robert Fulton led all rushers with 190 yards on 28 carries for one rushing touchdown of six yards. Fulton also had three catches for 53 yards, of which 36 yards was a touchdown strike from John Wetzel.
It would be the sophomore Wetzel that would score the first points for Greater Latrobe when he kept the ball and ran two yards for the touchdown at 10:13 of the second quarter.
The Wildcats led 7-0 after the Benjamin Bigi kick.
The next Latrobe score would follow quickly. Less than four minutes later, Wetzel found Fulton for the 36-yard touchdown to push the Wildcat lead to 14-0 as the half approached.
Butler looked to make it a contest when it got on the scoreboard in the third quarter via a Max Schnur six-yard TD pass to Braylon Littlejohn to make it a 14-7 game.
But it was as close as the Golden Tornado would get as the Wildcats scored the next two touchdowns.
The first came on a Fulton five-yard scramble for the score. Latrobe’s other score of the fourth quarter came when Wetzel kept the ball and ran 23 yards for the touchdown to push the Wildcats' lead to 28-7.
The Golden Tornado added one last score in the fourth when Schnur threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Landon Lacey to wrap the score at 28-14.
"It felt good to be here and winning on our home field," Prady said. "We felt that this (game) was important for our program. Our kids played their hearts out."
Wetzel finished with 116 yards through the air, going 7-13, including one touchdown and one interception. Wetzel also ran for two touchdowns, his longest being for 23 yards.
Senior Corey Boerio also had an interception for the Wildcats.
"It is a satisfying win," Prady said. "Our kids have prepared every week. They have done everything that we have asked them to do and they keep doing it. The attitude is great. The effort was great. I'm proud of them tonight."
