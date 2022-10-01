It was a must-win game for Greater Latrobe as it traveled to Trinity Friday night for a Big Seven Conference matchup.
It was a must-win game for the Wildcats and the Hillers as both teams were coming into the game with matching 2-3 overall records.
Trinity had one conference win, which is one more than Latrobe had until its impressive 31-6 over the Hillers.
Turnovers were the name of the game in the opening quarter.
Trinity would fumble the ball and Greater Latrobe would drive to the Trinity 12-yard line before the Wildcats returned the favor and fumbled the ball with the Hillers recovering.
Trinity would then march down the field getting to the Wildcats’ 25-yard line.
The Hillers would attempt to get the ball into the end zone on 4th and 5. And on a floater of a pass, the Wildcats' Ja’tawn Williams got in front of the Hillers' receiver and picked off the pass at the one-yard line.
The Wildcats would break the game open on its ensuing possession. After, Robby Fulton got Greater Latrobe out of its own end zone by picking up the first down and getting the Wildcats to the 11-yard line.
With 1:14 left in the quarter and the Wildcats looking at third down at its 16-yard line, quarterback John Wetzel kept the ball on a fake handoff to Fulton and scrambled 84 yards for the first Greater Latrobe score of the game.
After the extra point by Vinny Oddo, the Wildcats were up 7-0.
Wetzel was just getting started.
At the 10:51 mark of the second quarter, Wetzel would strike again, this time through the air. With the ball on the Trinity 31-yard line, Wetzel dropped back and found Dominik Flenniken at the five-yard line. Flenniken and Trinity’s Dominic Derubbo went up in the air for the ball, Flenniken came down with it and scored Greater Latrobe’s second TD of the first half.
Latrobe will add to its lead when Ben Benjamin Bigi, who came for Oddo who was injured on an earlier kickoff, kicked a 32-yard field goal to push the Wildcats out to a 17-0 lead with 4:56 left in the half.
Wetzel would wrap up his big breakout first half with yet another touchdown strike. With just over three minutes until halftime, Wetzel connected with Kollin Stevens for an 84-yard TD. With the Bigi extra point, Greater Latrobe had a 24-0 lead at the half.
The turn of the half saw the scoring cool. It would be nearly 11 minutes into the third quarter before the scoreboard changed.
Trinity, after working its way down the field, found itself at the Latrobe two-yard line. On a QB keeper, Jonah Williamson snuck in for the Hiller to put Trinity on the scoreboard at 24-6.
In the fourth quarter, with the score still 24-6, with Trinity driving with just over six minutes left in the game, Wetzel picked off a pass for Latrobe.
Then with 1:53 left in the game, Fulton found the open room in the Hiller defense and scored from 20-yards out to put the Wildcats up 31-6.
Wetzel finished two touchdowns through the air and one rushing TD. He passed for over 130 yards in the air and rushed for 153 yards on 10 carries. Fulton had one rushing touchdown, rushing for 141 yards on 21 carries. Kollin Stevens led the Wildcats in receiving with 84 yards on one catch and one touchdown.
The Wildcats improve to 3-3 and 1-2 in conference play.
Greater Latrobe will host Ringgold on Oct. 7.
