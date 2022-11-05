The last time the Greater Latrobe Wildcats won a postseason contest, Lyndon B. Johnson was the U.S. President, the Beatles were two years away from breaking up and a Big Mac cost 49 cents.
It was 1968.
54 years is a long time to wait, but the wait is over after the 11th-seeded Wildcats rallied to upend the No. 6 Highlands Golden Rams 28-21 in overtime at Golden Rams Stadium Friday in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 4A football playoffs.
The game itself between the Wildcats and Golden Rams did not disappoint. The teams exchanged touchdowns with Greater Latrobe down 14-7 at halftime.
A big third quarter by the Wildcats, where they outscored the Golden Rams 14-7, drew the game even at 21-21 heading into the fourth quarter.
Swapping possessions throughout the fourth quarter, neither team could find the end zone leading to the only overtime game in the opening round of the playoffs.
Highlands took the early lead when at 5:09 in the first quarter when in a bit of trickery, wide-receiver Aaran Randolph threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Landan Signorella. With the extra point, the Golden Rams went up 7-0.
The Wildcats wasted no time in responding as they marched down the field on their next possession and with 4:17 left in the first quarter, less than a minutes after Highlands scored, John Wetzel threw a 14-yard TD pass to Corey Boerio. With the Benjamin Bigi kick, Greater Latrobe knotted the score at 7-all.
The teams would trade interceptions early in the second quarter. Wetzel threw his only interception derailing a Latrobe drive less than two minutes into the quarter.
But the Wildcats got the ball back when Kollin Stevens picked off Highlands QB Chandler Thimons on the Golden Rams ensuing possession.
Greater Latrobe would turn the ball over again with less than six minutes left in the half when Wetzel fumbled the ball.
Highlands would take advantage this time, and with just 16 ticks left on the clock until halftime, Thimons would find Signorella for a 11-yard TD throw.
Highlands took a 14-7 lead into the half, with Latrobe’s offense limited to just over a dozen plays in the first half.
After holding Highlands on its first possession of the second half, the Wildcats would tie the game at 14-all when Wetzel connected with Conner Larkin for a the seven-yard score.
Highlands, in turn, retook the lead at 4:13 in the third quarter when Thimons scrambled 13 yards for the touchdown to make it a 21-14 game.
The Wildcats responded when Robert Fulton scored from 9 yards out with :16 left in the quarter to tied the score again, this time at 21-21.
A scoreless fourth quarter led to overtime, with the Wildcats winning the coin toss and electing to take the ball first.
On Greater Latrobe’s first possession in overtime, Fulton would score the game-winner touchdown and run from seven yards out.
A personal foul moved Highlands from a short third-and-goal on the three-yard line back to the 18-yard line on its first possession of overtime.
Stevens made his second interception of the night on the ensuing play, wrapping the game and giving the Wildcats the 28-21 win.
Highlands' Thimons led all rushers and passers. He finished with 103 yards running on 16 carries and one touchdown. He threw 16 of 30 for 112 yards, three interceptions and two touchdowns.
Fulton rushed for 75 yards on 15 carries and two rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats, while Wetzel went 6 of 8 through the air for 64 yards and one interception.
Greater Latrobe will travel to Thomas Jefferson next week in the quarterfinals.
