A win was needed.
And a win was resoundingly delivered by Greater Latrobe as it trounced host Connellsville 43-13 in a Big Seven Conference game that clinched a playoff berth for the Wildcats.
"We made it a goal of ours over the last four or five weeks to earn a chance to play an 11th game," Greater Latrobe coach Ron Prady said. "I think we did that here tonight, and I'm proud of them. We are just going to keep trying to improve and get better each week."
All of the Wildcats' 43 points came in the first half, including the quick 14 points they put up in the opening quarter of the game.
After winning the coin toss and deferring until the second half, Greater Latrobe kicked off to Connellsville to start what was the Falcons' Homecoming.
Holding Connellsville to a 3-and-out, including a false start called on the Falcons when they were in a 4th and 2 and looking to go for it that forced them to punt, Greater Latrobe took over possession at its own 16-yard line.
The Wildcats moved the ball down the field efficiently, setting up Robert Fulton to score from one yard out at the 5:25 mark. A Benjamin Bigi extra point would make it 7-0 Wildcats early.
On its next possession, Connellsville worked itself into Greater Latrobe territory but would have to settle for a 36-yard field goal by Ben Zavatchan. The field goal at 2:07 made it a 7-3 contest, and it would also be as close as the Wildcats would let the Falcons get.
On its ensuing possession, and after a Connellsville sack had the Wildcats facing a 3rd and 15, Fulton would find the opening and, then, turned on the speed for an 80-yard touchdown. After the Bigi kick, Greater Latrobe led 14-3 with 18 ticks left on the clock in the first quarter.
On its very first play after receiving the kickoff, Falcon quarterback Anthony Piasecki threw a deep ball that was picked off by Ja'tawn Williams setting up the Wildcats on offense to start the second quarter.
It didn't take Greater Latrobe long to get on the scoreboard in the second quarter. With just under two minutes played in the quarter, Wildcat quarterback John Wetzel would throw a 16-yard TD pass to Kollin Stevens pushing the Greater Latrobe lead to 21-3.
The Wildcats' defense which was solid through the first quarter only giving up a field goal dug in more in the second quarter.
On the Falcons' next possession, Piasecki would keep the ball on a 3rd and 4. He scrambled for the yardage but fumbled the ball, and Greater Latrobe's Conner Lakin came up with it.
The Wildcats would not waste the opportunity as Wetzel would run from 10 yards out with 6:31 left in the half, to score and make it 28-3.
They say history repeats itself, and it repeated itself time and again for Connellsville. The Falcons, on their very next possession after the Latrobe touchdown, were pinned deep in their territory.
A high snap and recovery by Piasecki in the end zone with a swarming Wildcat defense set the Falcons back a safety and gave Greater Latrobe possession back.
Less than 30 seconds after their last score, the Wildcats would find the end zone again when Wetzel connected with Stevens for their second touchdown of the night. After the 29-yard touchdown strike, Greater Latrobe elected to go for two points, looking to invoke the mercy rule which kicks in after a 35-point differential. The attempt failed to make it a 36-3 game.
Latrobe would wrap up its 22-point second quarter when Wetzel found Corey Boerio for a 46-yard touchdown pass with 45 seconds left in the half.
The Wildcats stood at halftime with a 43-3 lead after a dominant first-half performance on both sides of the football.
The Falcons would add a touchdown and field goal late, but it was window dressing in a second half that saw the Wildcats rest its starters.
With a postseason berth in hand, Greater Latrobe will return to Memorial Field next week as it looks to play spoiler and put an end to Big Seven Conference-leading McKeesport's unbeaten season.
