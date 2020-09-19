It’s been seven years since Jason Marucco coached at Viking Stadium and 25 years since Greater Latrobe faced Mount Pleasant Area on the gridiron.
On Friday night, the GL head coach and his Wildcats were victorious in the renewed rivalry, as Greater Latrobe scored a 35-7 win against Mount Pleasant Area in a non-conference matchup Friday at Viking Stadium.
“We talked about that with our kids this week how this used to be very similar to — well, not Derry... but still a big rivalry back in the day,” Marucco said. “I explained to them being over here, Mount Pleasant takes a lot of pride in their football team. We need to be ready to play when we come over here.”
Marucco was an assistant coach at Mount Pleasant Area for five seasons until 2013. The Wildcats hadn’t faced the Vikings in football since 1995. Greater Latrobe evened the series at 12-12-1. The Greater Latrobe head coach reflected on his return to Viking Stadium.
“I haven’t been on that sideline in a long time, and it was the opposite one,” he said. “It’s unique, and I enjoy it. I always enjoy coming here, and obviously I always enjoy when we come out on top.”
The Wildcats (0-1, 1-1) bounced back from a 48-14 loss at Penn-Trafford last week in their WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference and season opener.
Greater Latrobe conceded five touchdowns on Penn-Trafford’s first five possessions, including four in the first quarter last week. However, the Wildcats held Class 3A opponent Mount Pleasant Area (1-0, 1-1) to one touchdown and just 131 yards of total offense on Friday.
“It’s always nice to bounce back after a tough loss last week. We weren’t happy with the way we started the football game,” Marucco said of his team’s loss to Penn-Trafford. “I was happy with the way we came out and started tonight, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Our points of emphasis this week were addressed here tonight.”
Dylan Gustafson rushed for 90 yards with two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Landan Carns went 8-of-18 with 128 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for a game-high 97 yards.
“He kind of went the other way, and he showed some things running the football tonight,” Marucco said of Carns. “I thought we had some things in the passing game we missed early on to get on the board, but that’s how we first got on the board. He did some nice things with the legs.”
On the defensive side, Greater Latrobe forced three turnovers, including two fumbles. Greater Latrobe nearly gave up 500 yards in defeat last Friday, but Marucco said his defense made some adjustments against Mount Pleasant Area, which proved effective during his team's first win of the season.
“When you are playing a team like last week (P-T), you can’t be out of position or they are going to take it to the house,” he said. “Tonight we did a good job of lining up. And I thought we ran to the ball and tackled.”
Greater Latrobe held the Vikings to just 56 rushing yards.
On the Wildcats’ second possession of the game, Carns linked with Tucker Knupp on a 64-yard pass for the contest’s opening score. Greater Latrobe led 6-0 after a failed kick. Knupp finished with 70 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Later in the second quarter, Carns had back-to-back rushes of 17 and 44 yards to put Greater Latrobe in striking distance. Senior John McHenry connected on a 24-yard field goal to put the Wildcats ahead, 9-0.
“I felt we were a little inconsistent offensively at times, but we were able to get it together and finish the game off running the football,” Marucco said.
Things picked up for the Wildcats in the third quarter.
Mount Pleasant Area received the ball to start the second half, but the Vikings fumbled on their second play, which led to a Greater Latrobe score.
Gustafson had just 11 of his 90 rushing yards in the first half. However, the senior running back switched gears in the third quarter as he had consecutive gains totaling 29 yards, and an 8-yard touchdown run that put the Wildcats ahead 15-0, following the Vikings' turnover.
“To Mount Pleasant’s credit they did some nice things defensively to make it hard on our backs,” Marucco said. “We saw some things there at halftime and we were able to make some adjustments. He and Drake (Clayton) certainly came out and took advantage of it.”
With a 15-point lead, Greater Latrobe made a key stop on a Mount Pleasant Area fourth-and-one, giving the Wildcats possession with less than eight minutes to play in the third.
Drake Clayton — who rushed for 27 yards — picked up gains of 14 and two yards, which set up Kyle Brewer for a 16-yard TD run. Greater Latrobe led 21-0 after a failed kick.
Mount Pleasant Area quarterback Asher O’Connor threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Alakson, just three plays into the Vikings’ ensuing drive. Mount Pleasant Area pulled within 14 points at 21-7 following an extra point.
Turnovers and penalties, however, plagued the Vikings.
“The turnovers, some penalties we had — you just can’t do it," Mount Pleasant Area coach Jason Fazekas said. "That team came ready to play."
The Vikings also struggled to find footing on the ground.
“We just couldn’t finish it," Fazekas said. "We thought we had some grooves there, and we just couldn’t get them to hit in the second half."
The Wildcats went 70 yards on the following drive with four first downs en route to their fourth touchdown. Gustafson punched it in from 2 yards and Greater Latrobe led 28-7 after an extra point.
With 2:17 remaining, Bobby Fetter scored on a 2-yard rush to seal the 28-point victory for Greater Latrobe.
The Wildcats play Upper St. Clair in another non-conference matchup next Friday at home. Marucco expects the Panthers to be a “very talented” group.
“It never gets easy in 5A. We will be at Memorial Stadium, and we’re ready for some home cookin,’” he said.
