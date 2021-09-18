After one-possession losses in back-to-back weeks, the Greater Latrobe football team was eager to get back on track Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
The Wildcats set the tone early against visiting Mount Pleasant Area in Friday's non-conference tilt, scoring on four straight first-half drives, adding a defensive touchdown and keeping the Vikings from crossing midfield until a 35-0 victory was well in hand.
"I was just real happy with the mindset of this football team coming off the last two weeks," GL head coach Jason Marucco said.
The Wildcats (2-2) routed Derry Area, 61-0, to open the season before dropping a 31-28 heartbreaker at Norwin and falling to Kiski Area at home by a 35-27 margin.
"We didn't waver in preparation this week and we certainly didn't waver when this football game started tonight," Marucco said. "We talked about two words, playing fast and finishing. I thought we did that tonight."
Still navigating how to best replace starting quarterback Bobby Fetter, injured two weeks ago in the loss at Norwin, the Wildcats found a formula for success Friday with junior Corey Boerio behind center.
Boerio put the first points of the game on the board for the Wildcats, barreling in from 4 yards out to cap a nine-play, 53-yard opening drive. Dominic Flenniken scored on a 6-yard sweep on the following Wildcats possession to give Greater Latrobe an early 14-0 edge.
"It was our plan coming in," to get Boerio the bulk of the early work at quarterback Friday. "We felt like with what we had to do to win this football game, I thought Corey's ball handling and his knowledge and command of the offense throughout the week showed up here coming into the game. I thought we were really good with our tempo and we're able to do a lot of things with him running the football as well."
Boerio finished with 38 rushing yards on four carries and threw for 41 yards and a touchdown.
While Greater Latrobe's quarterback contingency plans started to come together, the Wildcats ran up against a team with quarterback complications of its own. Mount Pleasant Area (2-2) was without starter Tyler Reese against the Wildcats, pushing freshman Cole Chatfield into the starting lineup.
"He's one of their best athletes, if not their best athlete," Marucco said of Reese. "Any time you don't have a quarterback — we found that out — you've got to make some changes and make them in a hurry and hope your kids respond. We know they were up against it a little bit with that tonight, but we're just proud of the way our guys came out and played."
The Wildcats' edge in line play made Chatfield's task even tougher.
"Any time you control the line of scrimmage, things are going to work out for you on Friday nights," Marucco said. "I thought it happened with the first drive offensively and we picked up some momentum and then the defense took over."
On the Vikings' second possession, Chase Sickenberger chased down Chatfield to register a sack and force a fumble that Marco Mongelluzzo scooped up and took back 33 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 first-quarter lead.
The Wildcats added two more touchdowns in the second quarter, both involving senior Drake Clayton. The first came on a fourth-down screen from Boerio to Clayton, who slipped through the Mount Pleasant Area defense for a 22-yard score. He added a 2-yard touchdown plunge to close out the scoring and finished with a game-high 60 yards on 12 carries.
"It feels really good. Getting a win always feels good," Clayton said. "We just needed this to get the ball rolling and get our confidence back."
Senior Brayden Reott, used sparingly at quarterback in the first half, provided an immediate spark in the passing game to set up Clayton's second score. On his first pass attempt, Reott connected with Kyle Brewer along the Wildcats' sideline for a 24-yard gain down to the Vikings' 5-yard line.
A reshuffled offensive line boosted by the return of starting center Erick Landry helped pave the way for Wildcats rushers to rack up 182 yards as Greater Latrobe finished with a 260-49 edge in total yardage.
It helps a lot," when the offensive line is playing well, Clayton said. "Especially since our starting center, Erick Landry's been back, that's been a big help. We were all excited for that, and I think that's what contributed to that success."
The Wildcats travel to South Fayette (3-1) on Sept. 24 for a final non-conference tune-up before entering their WPIAL Class 5A Big East slate at Gateway the following Friday.
Mount Pleasant Area head coach Jason Fazekas remained hopeful his team would have Reese back in time to host Southmoreland in a WPIAL Class 3A Interstate Conference game on Sept. 24.
