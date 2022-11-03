Greater Latrobe head coach Ron Prady experienced plenty of playoff success during his time as an assistant at Penn-Trafford. At this time a year ago, he and the Warriors were set to embark on a postseason run that culminated with WPIAL and state titles.
Working under head coach John Ruane for more than a decade, Prady’s biggest takeaway for postseason success was a simple approach.
“I think consistency is the big thing. You keep preparing the way you prepared all year,” Prady stated. “We’re not going to change.”
To this point, the Wildcats ‘approach led them to a record of 6-4, including a 28-14 nonconference victory against Butler Area to conclude the regular season. Although the game had no impact on Greater Latrobe’s postseason seeding, the Wildcats kept the same approach as usual – play to win.
“We’re guaranteed 10 games, and our kids deserve to play those 10 games if they’re healthy,” Prady revealed. “We played all of our guys. We played them the whole game.”
As a result, Greater Latrobe jumped out to a 14-0 lead, courtesy of second-quarter touchdowns by John Wetzel and Robby Fulton. Although the Golden Tornado pulled within a score in the third quarter, the Wildcats sealed the outcome in the fourth stanza, as Fulton and Wetzel each notched their second scores of the contest.
Fulton, who already established a new single-season rushing record, compiled 195 yards on the ground, and he added two receptions for 40 yards. Wetzel, meanwhile, hit on 7-of-12 attempts for 114 yards, and compiled 47 yards on the ground.
The Wildcats also held Butler Area’s prolific passing attack in check, as QB Mac Schnur was limited to 170 yards through the air, a week after he passed for more than 400 yards.
“I think defensively we played really well,” Prady added. “We’ve progressively gotten better, take away the McKeesport game.”
Not only did the triumph help erase the memories of a 40-point loss against McKeesport Area the prior week, but it also guaranteed the Wildcats a winning season.
“For some others, it’s not a big deal. But for us at this point to get to six wins and secure a winning season was important,” Prady revealed.
While the team clinched a playoff berth a couple of weeks ago, the Wildcats learned their postseason fate on Saturday, as they were seeded No. 11 in a matchup against sixth seed and host Highlands on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Golden Rams present another challenge for Greater Latrobe, as they compiled a record of 9-1 during the regular season, with the lone loss coming against Armstrong 56-35. As a result, Highlands finished second in the Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference, while the Wildcats placed fourth in the Big Seven Conference.
While first-year head coach Matt Bonislawski has helped elevate the play of the Golden Rams, the biggest component of their success on offense has been senior quarterback Chandler Thimons. A four-year starter who has passed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons, Thimons has hit on 48-of-110 attempts for 837 yards, with 11 TDs this year. He’s just as dangerous as a runner, though, as he’s rushed 114 times for 659 yards, and has scored eight times.
“They have a really good quarterback. They rely on that kid – his feet and his arm,” Prady said of Thimons. “We gotta get in our run lanes. Sometimes when he drops back and doesn’t see anything open, those are the hardest runs to defend.”
Thimons is far from the only weapon for Highlands, though, as Luke Bombalski has amassed 798 yards rushing and has scored 10 touchdowns, while Aaran Randolph has posted 643 yards on the ground, 130 yards as a receiver, and has notched a team-high 13 scores.
Greater Latrobe, meanwhile, will continue to rely on Fulton, who has registered 179 carries for 1,453 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first season in a Wildcats’ uniform.
“For us, it’s always to control the ball with the run game and chew up the clock a little bit – shorten the game,” revealed Prady.
While a physical front for the Golden Rams will likely try to limit Fulton’s room to run, the onus may shift to the sophomore Wetzel, who has passed for 762 yards and rushed for another 434 yards.
“He’s grown a ton confidence-wise, being able to stand back there and make some throws. He’s always had the ability,” Prady said. “He’s very effective running the ball, too.”
The winner will advance to the quarterfinals to face No. 3 Thomas Jefferson, which earned a bye courtesy of an upset win against McKeesport Area last week. Aliquippa earned the top seed, while Central Valley was seeded second. Fourth-seeded Armstrong and McKeesport, which garnered the No. 5 seed, are also legitimate threats to capture the WPIAL crown.
“You can probably pick four or five teams that have a chance to win this thing. The depth of 4A is as good as any,” said Prady.
While making a run to the championship seems unlikely for Greater Latrobe, the Wildcats are embracing their opportunity to play in their first postseason game since 2019.
“I think it’s a step for us, certainly, in the right direction. It was a goal of ours to get in, and our kids have earned it,” Prady stated.
“Our kids are excited; our staff is excited; we’re looking forward to it,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.