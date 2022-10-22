Well, if there is any good news to come out of Greater Latrobe's 54-14 shellacking by the No. 2-ranked McKeesport (9-0, 6-0) at Memorial Stadium Friday, it was that Thomas Jefferson was at its home offering the Connellsville a similar thumping.
With the 58-0 win by TJ(6-3, 4-1) over Connellsville (2-7, 1-4), the Wildcats (5-4, 3-3) solidified their spot in the postseason.
It is little comfort, but it is a silver lining in a game that desperately needed one.
The Tigers' total offense tallied 468 yards to just 135 by the Wildcats in the last Big Seven Conference game for both teams.
McKeesport dominated the running game, where it racked up 439 yards to the 110 yards of Latrobe.
The one stat that was the closest of the night, other than both teams were penalized three times for 15 yards, was in the passing game. McKeesport led with 25 yards, but Latrobe posted 24 of its own.
The Tigers wasted no time getting their first score when at 10:01 in the first quarter, running back Bobbie Boyd found the open field and ran 44 yards for the touchdown. After a Milton Campos kick, McKeesport led 7-0.
Greater Latrobe would turn the ball over on its ensuing possession when Ben Eastman picked off a John Wetzel pass.
McKeesport's quarterback Jahmil Perryman would score on a 21-yard keeper to push the Tigers to a 14-0 lead at the 5:42 mark of the first quarter.
Boyd would get the first points of the second quarter when the Tiger running back scored from seven yards out to make it a 21-0 game at 8:37 in the quarter.
Less than five minutes later, Larry Gibson would put McKeesport up 28-0 when he rambled 27 yards for the score.
And it only hinted at the scoring display that the Tigers would put on in the closing 17 seconds of the first half.
With 17 ticks of the clock left in the half, Gibson would get his second touchdown of the quarter on a one-yard run.
On the ensuing kickoff, Latrobe fumbled the ball, giving McKeesport the ball back in prime territory at the Wildcats' 29-yard line with nine seconds left.
On the Tigers' first play of the drive, Perryman found DaMier Clark on a 29-yard strike to extend the McKeesport lead to 42-0 with four seconds left in the half.
After the half, Greater Latrobe's Vince Gaskey would recover a McKeesport fumble to set up the Wildcats' first score.
The Wildcats would finally get on the scoreboard in the third quarter when Robert Fulton found the end zone from two yards out. With the Benjamin Bigi kick, the score was 42-7.
McKeesport answered less than two minutes later when Ben Eastman ran 40 yards for the Tigers' score, making it a 48-7 game as McKeesport took a knee for the two-point conversion.
At the 7:40 mark in the fourth quarter, Brady Prohovic got the Wildcats' other score of the game on a 40-yard rushing touchdown. The ensuing Bigi kick made it a 48-14 contest.
But McKeesport had one last score in it when Anthony Boyd scored from 10 yards out. The Tigers again took the knee during the two-point conversion to make it 54-14.
Bobbie Boyd led all rushers carrying the ball 15 times for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Perryman rushed nine times for 90 yards and a score.
The Wildcats will close out their regular season next week when they host Butler Area.
