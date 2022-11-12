To say it rained for the duration of the Greater Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson WPIAL quarterfinal playoff game, would be a disservice to mother nature.
A light rain pregame turned into a full-on deluge at kickoff and continued throughout the Class 4A playoff game causing issues for both teams in handling the ball.
An early Greater Latrobe score gave hope that the Wildcats would extend their run into the playoffs, but a big third quarter by the Jaguars would seal Thomas Jefferson's bid to the semifinals for the 11th consecutive time and give head coach Bill Cherpak his 300th career win.
After a scoreless opening quarter, a Corey Boreo interception would set up Greater Latrobe deep in Jaguar territory early in the second quarter.
The Wildcats struck first getting on the scoreboard with just over eight minutes left in the second quarter when quarterback John Wetzel kept the ball and fought his way in for a one-yard TD run. Water caused issues on the Wildcats' point after a Benjamin Bigi kick got mired in the ponding water from the incessant rainfall.
Greater Latrobe took a 6-0 lead and Thomas Jefferson responded on its next drive. Facing a third and 11, TJ's quarterback Brody Evans found Joe Mendyk for a 40-yard reception that moved the ball to the Wildcats' one-yard line.
The Jaguars would score when Elias Lippincott scored from one yard out. After the Andrew Graham kick, Thomas Jefferson had a 7-6 lead with just over five-and-a-half minutes left in the first half.
On the ensuing kickoff return, Thomas Jefferson popped the ball out of Kollin Stevens' hands and the Jaguars' Kameron Eggerton recovered at the Wildcats' 22-yard line.
Greater Latrobe's defense held tough and kept Thomas Jefferson from another score before the half.
Thomas Jefferson would draw the first score in the second half when Aidan Whalen scored on a five-yard rushing TD to push the Jaguars' lead to 14-6 with just over eight minutes left in the third quarter.
On the Wildcats' ensuing possession, TJ's Whalen would intercept a Wetzel pass giving the Jaguars the ball deep in Greater Latrobe territory.
With just over four minutes left in the quarter, Thomas Jefferson would add to its lead when Lippincott would score on a one-yard TD run to give the Jaguars the 21-6 lead.
Lippincott led all rushers with 121 yards on 29 carries. Robert Fulton led the Wildcats with 118 yards on 16 carries.
Thomas Jefferson moves on to the semifinals to face Central Valley who shellacked Laurel Highlands 36-7 to advance.
