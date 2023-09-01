A year ago, Greater Latrobe claimed a thrilling 36-33 win in overtime against Franklin Regional. It wasn’t necessarily the final score, nor the heroics of running back Robby Fulton, that Wildcats head coach Ron Prady most recalled about that clash, however.
“I just remember how physical that game was. It was brutal,” the second-year coach said. “We know we’re going to get the same this week.”
While it remains to be seen if Friday’s showdown at home against the Panthers will follow a similar script to last year, there’s no denying that the Week Zero contest against Derry Area was a near mirror image from the 2022 matchup. Greater Latrobe tallied the first 49 points en route to a 56-14 triumph, comparable to last year’s 55-0 win. Furthermore, the Wildcats again scored on their first play from scrimmage against the Trojans, this time courtesy of a 36-yard connection from John Wetzel to Ja’Tawn Williams. Alex Tatsch added a TD reception later in the opening quarter, and the Wildcats scored four times in the second frame, including a pair of catches by Jack Drnjevich.
“Having a quick start always helps, and probably takes a little wind out of their sails,” Prady said of the early touchdown. “We also wanted to minimize penalties and minimize turnovers and mistakes, and for the most part, I think we did that.”
There were some stark differences from a year ago, though, as GL quarterback Wetzel looked much improved. After he was used sparingly as a passer early in his sophomore campaign, Wetzel has already established himself in his junior season, as he hit on 6-of-9 attempts for 124 yards and four touchdowns.
“You see kids that are playing a little bit faster, playing a little bit more comfortable,” Prady stated, specifically noting the improvement of Wetzel.
While standout linebacker Alex Tatsch was noticeable as usual on defense with four tackles, he also showed that he could be valuable on the other side of the ball, as he produced an 18-yard touchdown reception.
“We’re going to have to be creative and get him the ball in some different ways,” Prady detailed. “Alex is certainly a weapon on both sides of the ball, and I think we’re going to see him get a little bit more involved as we go.”
Moreover, Prady heaped praise upon Drnjevich, who amassed three catches for 33 yards, for filling the void left by the graduations of Corey Boerio and Conner Lakin at the H-back position. He also highlighted cornerback Nick Stump, who missed significant time with injuries the past two campaigns, as well as Timmy Myers, Caleb Lehman, and Andy Tatsch.
Although the final score was one-sided and the Wildcats avoided turnovers and costly penalties, Prady knows his team still has room for improvement. Demauri Robinson’s 72-yard touchdown reception put Derry Area on the board in the third quarter, and the Trojans scored again in the fourth on a short TD run.
“The only thing I was kind of disappointed in was some missed tackles, but Derry’s players have something to do with that too,” Prady noted.
“We want our kids to enjoy the wins – there’s a lot that goes into it. But they understand it’s back to work Saturday morning when we evaluate the film and start preparing for our next opponent,” he continued. “I think our kids do a good job of balancing that – being excited, being happy, but not being satisfied ever.”
This week, Franklin Regional comes to Memorial Stadium after a disappointing showing against Thomas Jefferson. Although the Panthers have elected to utilize a second scrimmage in recent campaigns, they opted to play a home game against the Jaguars this year, but fell 42-7.
Upon closer examination, though, Prady believes that a few turnovers quickly changed the outlook in what was otherwise a tightly-contested matchup.
“They just had a couple of breaks not go their way. If the ball bounces a little bit differently, I think they’re in that game a lot longer,” he said of FR.
With the graduation of standout QB Roman Sarnic, Chase Lemke struggled in his first start under center, as he threw as many interceptions as completions. The running attack, led by Kyle Dupill, also struggled to find its footing against the Jaguars’ stout defense. The one constant over the past few seasons, though, remains Ayden Hudock, who hauled in a long touchdown reception to account for the only score for the Panthers.
An explosive player at both receiver and as a returner, Hudock will be the focal point of the Greater Latrobe defense.
“If you don’t (focus on him), I think he’s going to beat you. So, you gotta do something with him,” Prady revealed. “You don’t want to kick the ball to him, that’s for sure.”
Hudock is also a standout on defense, as he patrols a cornerback spot. Linebacker Owen Sinclair and defensive lineman Andrew Devola are other cornerstones on that side of the ball.
Under the guidance of head coach Lance Getsy, the Panthers exceeded expectations last year and won the Class 5A Big East Conference title. Thus, the Wildcats know that they’ll have to play nearly mistake-free, including avoiding turnovers and pre-snap penalties. Additionally, the Wildcats will likely need to make plays in the clutch again like they did in the previous meeting.
“In my mind, it’s going to come down to the end, and hopefully it’ll go our way,” said Prady.
