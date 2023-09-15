Following a tough loss to Franklin Regional in week one, the Greater Latrobe football team needed a bounce-back performance on the road against Hempfield Area last Friday.
After a shaky start to the contest on offense and special teams, the Wildcats leaned on their defense. That unit had a stellar showing, leading the Wildcats to a 27-7 win against the Spartans.
While the road ahead will certainly be challenging, beginning this Friday with the Class 4A Big Seven Conference opener against juggernaut Thomas Jefferson, the Wildcats have shown their mettle.
“Just the effort of our kids and the ability to rebound after last Friday’s tough one was important to us,” said Greater Latrobe head coach Ron Prady. “I thought the defensive effort, especially, was great.”
On that side of the ball, the Wildcats snagged three interceptions and blanked Hempfield Area until the final moments. Junior linebacker Alex Tatsch led the way, posting seven tackles, three sacks, and a pair of picks. Caleb Lehman contributed two sacks, while Andy Tatsch also snagged an interception.
Of significance to Prady, the Wildcats (2-1) were able to turn those interceptions into points, scoring on ensuing drives twice.
“To score after you get them, it’s huge,” he noted. “Sometimes you get a turnover, and if the other team doesn’t allow you to score or holds you to a field goal, then they get some momentum back.
“Happy to force the turnovers, and happy to take advantage,” Prady continued.
Offensively, Alex Tatsch and John Wetzel each accounted for a pair of rushing scores, as the Wildcats racked up nearly 200 yards on the ground.
The offensive success primarily came on methodical drives, as the Wildcats lacked explosive plays, with the exception of a 38-yard TD run by Wetzel in the third quarter. Meanwhile, standout senior receiver Ja’Tawn Williams was held without a touch on offense, while Wetzel threw for just 52 yards.
Despite that, Prady took some positives from Greater Latrobe’s offensive output against Hempfield Area.
“The good thing was we were able to sustain some drives. We had scored against Franklin Regional on big plays, and really weren’t able to sustain,” Prady detailed.
“We feel comfortable with (Wetzel) throwing the ball, but also when you play good defense, shortening the game a little bit, running the ball, keeping the clock moving, is important,” he added.
With conference play in their sights for the next six weeks, the Wildcats hope to play their best football in the upcoming contests. They’ll need to be at their very best at home on Friday, as they welcome the undefeated Jaguars to Memorial Stadium. Thomas Jefferson doubled up West Mifflin Area 28-14 last week, and previously steamrolled Baldwin (49-3) and Franklin Regional (42-7). Always a title contender under the guidance of legendary head coach Bill Cherpak, the Jaguars appear to be even more formidable than the previous couple of seasons.
“They look like the same TJ last year, but better. It’s certainly going to be a huge challenge,” said Prady.
A year ago, the Jaguars defeated Greater Latrobe twice, including a 21-6 outcome in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals. A week later, Thomas Jefferson fell to Central Valley to conclude the campaign at 8-4.
An array of skill players from that squad are back this season, led by QB Brody Evans, running backs Elias Lippencott and Aidan Whalen and receiver Sean Sullivan.
Through three contests, Evans has hit on 15-of-35 passes for 355 yards and a score. To add another wrinkle to their attack, though, the Jaguars have rotated Evans with Luke Kosko, a transfer from Seton-LaSalle who was ineligible last year.
“They can both certainly sling it,” Prady stated. “They’re both big, strong-armed kids. They throw a great deep ball.”
On the receiving end of many of those deep balls has been Sullivan, who ranks among the best receivers in the entire WPIAL. He’s already caught 20 passes for 448 yards this season, and had more than 900 yards receiving in 2022.
“He’s the real deal,” Prady said succinctly.
After combining for more than 1,400 yards rushing last year, the duo of Lippencott and Whalen have been effective once again this year, with Lippencott pacing the Jaguars with seven touchdowns. Michael Banda has provided another option on the ground for Cherpak, leading TJ with 35 carries for 215 yards.
The ground game has long been a staple for Cherpak’s teams, which Prady remembers well from his previous coaching stints at Penn-Trafford and Franklin Regional.
“They would run about four different formations and five different plays, so you knew what was coming, it was just a matter of if you could stop it. I think they prided themselves on being able to run the ball down your throat,” he detailed. “They still do, but they’re able to throw it really effectively now too, which is scary.”
The Jaguars are just as talented at every level on the other side of the ball, however, with Whalen at cornerback and Sullivan at safety garnering praise from Prady.
“They don’t give up a lot of yards. They don’t give up a lot of points,” he said. “I think their size and physicality up front (stands out). They’re probably bigger than most everybody we’re going to play.”
As a result, the Wildcats will have to execute at a high level on offense. The growth of players like Wetzel, Tatsch and Williams will all be paramount, while the play of the running backs will also be crucial. In filling the void left by Robby Fulton from a year ago, Brady Prohovic has rushed 26 times for 141 yards and a touchdown, including 69 yards on the ground against Hempfield Area. Meanwhile, Chris Cochran appears poised to become another option in the backfield.
“I think Chris is going to get more carries. I think we’re going to see a mix back there this week,” Prady revealed of Cochran, who has eight attempts for 22 yards thus far.
The Wildcats could also benefit from playing on their home field this time after playing both games against the Jaguars at Thomas Jefferson a year ago.
“We’re certainly looking forward to it a lot more than going down there. They don’t lose down there very often,” Prady said. “I don’t know once the ball kicks off if it makes any difference or not.”
While playing a historically successful program creates a different atmosphere than most other contests, the Wildcats second-year head coach doesn’t want his squad to alter the approach that has paid dividends to this point.
“People naturally get up for certain games, and hopefully this is one of them for our kids,” noted Prady. “We just want to continue to prepare the way we do. We’re not going to change this week.”
