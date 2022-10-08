Greater Latrobe’s 42-0 trouncing of Ringgold Friday at Memorial Stadium was the resounding win the Wildcats needed after getting themselves back into the win column with last week’s victory over Trinity.
A big first quarter highlighted by two touchdowns by Corey Boerio (one rushing and one receiving) helped to put the Wildcats into an early lead they would not lose.
After holding Ringgold to a three-and-out on the first possession of the game, Greater Latrobe mishandled the ensuing punt return which allowed the Rams to recover in Wildcat territory.
But just as quick as Latrobe’s fortunes seem to slide away, on the very next Ram’s play, quarterback Alex Coccogna threw the ball into the arms of the Wildcats' Boerio.
The Wildcats would move the ball down the field highlighted by a 26-yard catch-and-run from QB John Wetzel to Kollin Stevens that got Greater Latrobe down to the Ringgold one-yard line.
At the 9:10 mark, Boerio, who was in motion, took the snap directly and from one yard out put the Wildcats up 7-0 after a Benjamin Bigi point after.
It would be Boerio that put the Wildcats up 14-0 with 3:20 left in the first when he caught a two-yard TD pass from Wetzel.
The Wildcats capitalized on the Rams’ turnovers in the first quarter. First the Boerio interception, then with just under two minutes left in the quarter, Ringgold fumbled the ball on the exchange between the quarterback and running back on a 4th and 1 and Bradan Bronson recovered for Greater Latrobe.
And with 21 ticks of the clock left in the first quarter, the Wildcats’ Robert Fulton scored from one yard out to give Latrobe the 21-0 lead.
The passing game opened up in the second quarter for the Wildcats as Wetzel threw a 40-yard strike to Stevens and a 34-yard pass to Ja'tawn Williams.
Wetzel would put the Wildcats up 28-0 when he scrambled 17 yards for a touchdown with 2:01 left in the half.
Greater Latrobe wasted absolutely no time getting back on the scoreboard in the second half.
On the opening kickoff of the third quarter, Stevens took the kick and immediately took off and went 90 yards for the score. With the Bigi kick, the Wildcats took a 35-0 lead with just 12 seconds off the clock in the quarter.
The Wildcats’ last score came with just over three minutes left in the third when Brady Prohovic
Rambled four yards for the Greater Latrobe score making it a 42-0 game.
Fulton led all rushers as he carried the ball 13 times for 85 yards and one touchdown. In the air, Wetzel went 5 of 8 for 116 yards and one touchdown. Stevens led in receiving with two catches for 66 yards.
The Wildcats are winning when they needed to in this part of their Big Seven Conference schedule. After dropping the first two conference games, Greater Latrobe has now put back-to-back conference wins together (make it 2-2 in the conference and 4-3 overall) as the Wildcats head into another Big Seven game on Oct. 14 as they will travel to Connellsville (2-5, 1-3). The Falcons got blanked by Big Seven leader McKeesport 48-0 Friday. The Wildcats will host McKeesport (7-0, 4-0) on Oct. 21 to close out its conference schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.