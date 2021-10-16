Greater Latrobe was having just the kind of homecoming football game teams hope for in Friday night's WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference faceoff against Franklin Regional. The Wildcats were putting on an impressive showing on their way to building a big lead before the halftime festivities got started at Memorial Stadium.
Big plays fueled GL to a 26-point lead in the final minute of the first half, but the visiting Panthers battled back to shock the Wildcats with 27 unanswered points to escape with a 41-40 win.
“We just let them get the momentum and we were never able to make a play to get it back," GL head coach Jason Marucco said following the Wildcats' third one-possession loss this season. "To their credit, it would have been easy for them to roll over and they didn’t. They came out and made plays and made some adjustments. We thought we had some answers, too, we just didn’t make the plays at key times."
The momentum was firmly behind Greater Latrobe (1-2, 3-5) in the early stages of Friday's game.
The Wildcats churned out yardage on the ground on their opening drive, capped by Drake Clayton's 3-yard score. Tanner Popella placed the ensuing kickoff into an open space along the Wildcats' sideline and Dominic Flenniken jumped on the loose ball.
Quarterback Bobby Fetter took advantage of the field position, faking a jet sweep handoff and keeping the ball himself, sprinting 24 yards untouched to give the Wildcats a pair of touchdowns within eight seconds of each other.
Franklin Regional (2-1, 3-5) countered with back-to-back big plays; a 43-yard kickoff return from Zach Bewszka helping set up a 42-yard touchdown pass from Connor Donnelly to Caden Smith with 6:39 left in the first quarter.
Not to be outdone, GL's Connor Lakin took the next kickoff back 49 yards and Clayton capitalized on the short field with a 2-yard touchdown plunge.
Bewszka cut the Wildcats' lead to 20-14 with a 53-yard touchdown run before GL added the next 20 points on a 69-yard catch and run from Brewer, a 54-yard run from Fetter and a 15-yard jet sweep from Brewer that left a trail of broken tackles behind.
Brewer's last touchdown of the night put the Wildcats up, 40-14, with just 0:28 left in the first half.
The Panthers executed some trickery to draw closer before intermission. Donnelly zipped a short pass out to Maddox Morrison in the left flat in the closing seconds of the half. The ball was in Morrison's hands and back out in an instant as he flipped it to Tyler Bewszka as he sprinted past down the sideline, covering the final 35 yards to the end zone as the second quarter clock expired.
That hook-and-lateral play sparked a run of 27 unanswered points for the Panthers.
"Our kids fight. They have fought every game, all year long. I know our record doesn’t show it, but we’ve been in every single game," Panthers head coach Lance Getsy said. "At halftime, I told the kids I had no doubt about their effort. None. Was it a big margin to come back from? Yeah. But our defense stepped up, our offense did enough to get this win."
After racking up 40 points, 304 offensive yards and 11 first downs over the first two quarters, Greater Latrobe managed just 59 more yards and three first downs — two of those coming in the final minute.
"It’s just amazing to give up 40 points in the first half and give up zero in the second," Getsy said. "To put up 21 points in the second half and 20 up in the first, that’s consistency offensively. And defensively, it just was a big turnaround, and it was awesome."
While Franklin Regional clamped down defensively, Donnelly and the offense opened things up after halftime. Donnelly threw for 218 yards in the second half on his way to 292 for the game.
"There were a couple rough patches here and there, but once I kind of settled down and got into a rhythm, the offense started rolling a little bit," Donnelly said. “We’ve always been kind of a team that always fights and we’ve never had an issue with effort. We just showed a lot of heart in the second half. It was a rough first half, but we always knew we had a chance. When we started rolling on offense, we started putting it together."
Tyler Bewszka found the end zone from 12 yards out in the third quarter, and Donnelly barged in for a 2-yard touchdown midway through the fourth.
Still trailing by a score late, Getsy turned to Donnelly and Smith to complete the comeback. Donnelly found Smith along the Panthers sideline for a gain of 11 on the go-ahead drive, then hit Jared Ribar for 15 to get into the red zone with time running low.
"[Smith] turned to me and said ‘Coach, I’ve got this,’" Getsy said. "I called the play, he put a move on him on the inside, made him bite and broke it out, the kid fell and Connor made the throw. Caden wanted it."
Donnelly lofted his last pass of the game to the left side of the end zone, where Smith made an uncontested grab with 1:17 to play.
"Caden’s been a great player, so when we see that matchup, I’m looking for him all the time. On a jump ball, I know he’s going to go up and get the ball and he did.”
Freshman kicker Joseph Bayne booted the extra point twice — his first attempt was interrupted by a declined penalty against the Wildcats — and gave Franklin Regional its first lead of the night.
"For a freshman kicker to go out there and kick that extra point is huge," Getsy said. "I’m so proud of them. I’m so happy for them. Those kids deserve it."
GL's attempt to rally in the final minute advanced into Franklin Regional territory before Fetter's final pass attempt of the game was tipped high and intercepted by Morrison to preserve the unlikely comeback.
After such a strong first half, the one-point loss was difficult for the Wildcats to swallow.
"I just told them I appreciate the great effort that they bring every week," Marucco said of his postgame message to the team. "Obviously, you can’t express the disappointment we’re all feeling right now. We just have to get back at it tomorrow. We’ll all learn from it. Coaches, players, everybody, it’s all we can do. We’ve got to learn from it on both sides of the ball, coaches, players. It starts with me and we’ll get it figured out."
The Wildcats close out their Big East slate traveling to Woodland Hills (1-2, 2-6) on Oct. 22 before hosting Penn Trafford (3-0, 6-2) the following Friday.
Franklin Regional heads to Penn Trafford next, then hosts Gateway (2-1, 5-3) to close out the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.