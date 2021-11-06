The Mount Pleasant Area football team produced a replay of a big Week Zero victory against Burrell.
This time it came in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.
The No. 6-ranked Vikings scored four first-half touchdowns and throttled No. 11 Burrell, 41-7, during a WPIAL Class 3A First-Round playoff game played Friday at Mount Pleasant Area High School.
The Vikings will now play No. 3-ranked Avonworth during a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round playoff game scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at Avonworth. If Mount Pleasant Area wins, the Vikings will face No. 2 North Catholic or No. 7 Keystone Oaks during the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals on Friday, Nov. 19 at a time and location to be determined. The WPIAL Class 3A championship game is scheduled for noon, Saturday, Nov. 27 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
Mount Pleasant Area routed Burrell 40-7 in a season-opening Week Zero game at Mount Pleasant Area.
The Vikings duplicated that feat on Friday and added one more point for good measure.
Mount Pleasant Area scored on its first four possessions and held a 27-7 halftime lead.
Robbie Labuda capped a 3-play, 50-yard series that lasted just 47 seconds with a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Vikings an early 7-0 lead.
Burrell answered with a mammoth near-six-minute series to tie the game. Caden DiCaprio was the catalyst, as he gained 57 yards on the drive, including a 9-yard touchdown, which made it 7-7 with 5:13 to play in the first quarter.
The Vikings had a quick response to Burrell’s long touchdown drive and regained the lead for good. The ensuing kick was returned deep in Burrell territory and Aaron Alakson took over from there with a pair of big gains, including a 22-yard touchdown run that gave the Vikings a 14-7 lead they didn’t relinquish. Alakson scored his second touchdown of the game at 10:09 of the second quarter, a 10-yard run that gave the Vikings a 21-7 lead.
Later in the quarter, freshman Cole Chatfield threw his first pass of the game. Chatfield, filling in for injured starter Tyler Reese, connected with Alakson, who broke away for his third touchdown of the game, this one for 65 yards, as the Vikings built their 27-7 halftime lead. The Vikings similarly led 34-0 in the Week Zero opener against Burrell.
Mount Pleasant Area had the lone points of the second half. Jackson Hutter scored a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter and Dante Giallonardo’s 25-yard run triggered the 35-point mercy rule with 4:03 to play in the game.
The Vikings rolled to 429 yards of total offense, as Mount Pleasant Area backs rushed 31 times for 333 yards as a team. The Vikings rushed for 382 yards in the previous Week Zero meeting, as Labuda had 110 yards in that game.
Labuda led the charge again on Friday with 172 yards and a score on 15 carries, while Alakson added 115 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Alakson also had three catches for 91 yards, while Chatfield finished 4 of 8 for 96 yards with an interception.
Burrell finished with 237 yards of total offense, including 222 rushing, which was almost exclusively by DiCaprio. DiCaprio rushed 48 times for 192 yards and a score for the Bucs. Burrell finished the season 3-8 overall. The Bucs lost their first six games by wide margins, including the opener against Mount Pleasant Area. Burrell won three of its last four in the regular-season, including victories against Deer Lakes, Derry Area and Valley to reach the playoffs.
Mount Pleasant Area improved to 6-4 overall. The Vikings opened the season with wins against Burrell and Derry Area before consecutive losses versus Greensburg Salem and Greater Latrobe.
Mount Pleasant Area started its conference slate with back-to-back wins against Southmoreland and Yough before a shutout loss at Elizabeth Forward. The Vikings picked up a big home win against South Park, but closed the regular season with a loss at South Allegheny.
Now, the Vikings enter the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals on a roll, with victories in four of their last six games played.
Avonworth finished 4-1 in the WPIAL Class 3A Northwestern Six Conference and 8-2 overall. The Antelopes finished second in the conference to unbeaten top-seeded Central Valley, the defending Class 3A WPIAL and PIAA state champion.
Avonworth won its first three games of the regular season against Summit Academy, Apollo-Ridge and Freeport Area before a three-point home loss against Sto-Rox, the No. 2 seed in Class 2A. The Antelopes rattled off four more wins against South Side, Keystone Oaks, Ambridge Area and Hopewell Area before a 37-point setback against Central Valley. Avonworth closed the regular season with a 40-point rout of Quaker Valley and earned a first-round bye in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.
