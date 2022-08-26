Last season, Mount Pleasant Area football captured its first playoff win since 2014. The Vikings went 3-2 in the Class 3A Interstate Conference (4-2 if the no contest against Brownsville Area is considered a forfeit win) and smashed Burrell 41-7 in the opening round of the WPIAL playoffs. Although the season ended with a lopsided loss to Avonworth in the quarterfinals, the Vikings and sixth-year head coach Jason Fazekas still viewed 2021 as a big step forward.
“That’s not easy to do, so if we can get a win like that, we feel real good about it,” Fazekas said of the postseason triumph. “I thought it was really good for our program.”
While some key contributors have graduated, including Aaron Alakson, Brant Garn, Ian Hutter, Ryan Eutsey, and Hunter Dean, the Vikings return a strong core, including three All-Conference performers. Running back Robbie Labuda, who paced the team with 1,004 yards rushing and 13 total touchdowns, will be the focal point of the offense this year after he split carries with Alakson last season.
Meanwhile, the Vikings made a change at quarterback in the offseason, as incumbent Tyler Reese shifts to receiver, while sophomore Cole Chatfield takes over as the signal caller. Chatfield saw time last year, starting a pair of games when Reese was injured, including the playoff win against the Buccaneers.
“We always knew that Cole had the ability to be a good quarterback. It was obvious when he was younger,” Fazekas detailed. “As a freshman, though, he wasn’t quite ready.”
Reese, a gifted athlete who passed for 431 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions last year, should also benefit from the move.
“I think it’s really good for our team. It makes us better,” Fazekas said of the realignment on offense.
With the Vikings maintaining their deceptive winged-T offense, Reese will be another option as a ball carrier, while Jackson Hutter, Dante Giallonardo, and Lane Golkosky could also receive opportunities on the ground.
“We’re going to start attacking where we think we can hit it, and we’ll go from there,” Fazekas said of the strategy in the run game. “When we’re hitting something, we’ll stay in it. If not, we’ll get into something else.”
While the Vikings must replace Dean and Eutsey, who is now playing at Washington & Jefferson, on the offensive line, three starters return. William Eicher will be a three-year starter, while Micah Roadman and Jacob Kraus boast experience in the trenches. Kolby Hudec, who saw most of his time along the defensive line last year, will play considerable snaps on the offensive side, too.
“I thought our group last year did a pretty good job for us. I would hope this year, this group will take it a little bit further,” Fazekas stated. “I feel pretty good about where they’re at right now.”
In addition to the five returning starters on offense, the Vikes also have five starters back defensively. The linebacker corps, which includes Hutter, an All-Conference honoree, and Casey Shaffer, should be the strongest unit on defense.
The secondary appears talented, as well, especially with Reese taking more snaps at safety without his obligations as quarterback. Labuda, Giallonardo, and Lucas Nicotera are vying for time at cornerback, while Brady Poole and Sean Cain will get snaps alongside Reese at safety.
Additionally, Labuda and Jarrett Garn are still battling for kicking duties, while Reese will be the primary returner on kickoffs and punts.
“We are actually a little bit younger this year, but in some ways, we’re a little bit more experienced,” Fazekas said of his roster, which consists of approximately 50 players.
The coaching staff includes former Vikings head coach Bo Ruffner, who was at the helm for the 2014 playoff triumph. Additionally, former Vikings and St. Vincent College receiver Keith Kalp joins the staff after concluding a prolific career with the Bearcats.
A year ago, the Vikings, Southmoreland, and South Allegheny all battled for second place, while Elizabeth Forward cruised to the conference crown with an unblemished mark. While all four teams are back in the Interstate Conference, the three bottom teams (South Park, Yough, and Brownsville Area) have left, while former 4A teams Belle Vernon Area and Greensburg Salem have dropped down to join the mix. The Leopards, who reached the WPIAL title game last year, and the Warriors appear to be the frontrunners.
“I think it’s going to be a really competitive, really challenging conference,” Fazekas stated.
“We want to be in a place at the end of the season where those games are meaningful,” he continued. “If you can approach it that way, you put yourself in a good spot to compete for playoff spots and potentially section titles.”
The Vikings open the campaign with five nonconference tilts, including Greensburg Central Catholic in Week Zero, and additional county clashes with Yough and Valley.
“Geographically, it lines up pretty good for us. We got some history with probably all of those teams,” Fazekas noted. “It’ll be a nice way to start the year.”
