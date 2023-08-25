Although Greensburg Salem put together a three-game winning streak early last season, the campaign quickly spiraled for the Golden Lions. A five-game skid, including four consecutive conference losses, left the Golden Lions outside of the postseason for the third year in a row.
Following the season, head coach Dave Keefer stepped down after 10 years at the helm. Taking his place is Ty George, a former standout for Hempfield Area and Seton Hill University. George, who graduated high school in 2014, spent the past three campaigns on staff for the Golden Lions, most recently serving as the offensive coordinator.
Although the winning tradition is paramount at Greensburg Salem – Offutt Field features a running total of program victories for the Golden Lions – George is more focused on building winning habits in his inaugural campaign as the head coach.
“Our goal is to compete every single week,” he said. “You put in the work, you put in the time, let the results handle themselves.
“I think it starts really for us with the offseason – from January on, we did the weight room. We were able to have some mini-camp/spring practices and the kids being able to buy in and show up throughout the course of the summer,” he continued. “We had really good attendance this offseason. I think that was a big change from last year.”
While the cupboard isn’t bare for George, he will be tasked with replacing one of the most prolific offensive players the program has seen in recent memory. Cody Rubrecht, who is now playing at Seton Hill as a receiver, surpassed 1,000 yards each as a passer and runner in 2022. Although not a natural QB, Rubrecht connected on 71-of-152 passing attempts for 1,001 yards, with five touchdowns and four interceptions. When he kept the ball on the ground, Rubrecht compiled 1,017 yards and scored 17 touchdowns. When he was a junior, Rubrecht played his natural position and was one of just three players in the WPIAL to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving.
“You don’t replace a Cody Rubrecht. He’s like one of those once-in-every-10 to 15-year type kids that you get in your program if you’re lucky,” George noted. “We’re going to take on the approach of everybody’s going to have to pick up the slack a little bit and kind of step up a little bit more and just do their part.”
While Rubrecht is the most notable absence due to graduation, three other vital players — two-way linemen Kaleb Riggs and Christian McChesney, and receiver and linebacker Christian Hostetler — have also moved on. Riggs, who paced the Golden Lions in tackles in 2022, has continued his career on the gridiron collegiately, while McChesney opted to wrestle at Washington & Jefferson College.
After playing sporadically behind Rubrecht last year, Peyton Chismar will take the reins at QB for his junior season. He went 14-of-33 for 122 yards last season, but threw three interceptions compared to just one touchdown.
Chismar should benefit from some talented and experienced players around him, however. Classmate Kai Brunot returns after ranking second behind Rubrecht in rushing last campaign, and he’ll also see time at safety. Senior Julian Stevens, who boasts significant physical traits, also returns at tight end and linebacker. Senior Markeece Walker, who will see time at receiver and cornerback, junior two-way lineman Ayden Thompson, and sophomore offensive lineman and linebacker Azreal Franklin are other notable returners.
Meanwhile, several players appear poised to carve out significant varsity roles for the first time, including junior receivers Dominic Rosensteel and Keegan Young, along with sophomore lineman Cole Savage. George credited Rosensteel, who will also play safety, for his physical maturation from a year ago.
“Some of our strengths are the kids’ ability to work hard, and they are really committed to trying to make corrections day in and day out,” George stated.
“There’s going to be a lot of guys who this is their first time really playing on Friday nights. In some areas, we’re lacking a little bit of experience,” he added.
While experience will be lacking at times on the field, there will be an abundance of it next to George on the sidelines. In addition to retaining former Greensburg Salem head coach Casey Cavanaugh, who will work with the quarterbacks, George also brought in longtime head coach Rich Bowen to develop the offensive line. Bowen, who was an assistant at Norwin last year, spent nearly a decade at the helm of Hempfield Area, including during George’s playing career.
Playing in the Class 3A Interstate Conference, the Golden Lions will need to contend with some of the top teams in the entire classification. Reigning WPIAL and PIAA champion Belle Vernon Area will again be the frontrunner, while Elizabeth Forward has also enjoyed considerable success in recent years. Mount Pleasant Area and Southmoreland both qualified for the playoffs last year, while South Allegheny was the lone conference foe that the Golden Lions defeated in 2022.
“It’s a really, really good conference. I like it because the games are local – all of these teams that we play are within 45 minutes, at the most,” George detailed. “Each week, it’s going to be a battle. I think the kids are embracing that.”
The Golden Lions commence their season on the road with a rivalry showdown against Hempfield Area in Week Zero. Other nonconference tilts include a road contest against Derry Area and a home matchup against Ligonier Valley. The Golden Lions open conference play at Offutt Field against Mount Pleasant on Sept. 29.
