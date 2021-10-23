PITTSBURGH – There hasn’t been anything normal about a Ligonier Valley and Shady Side Academy football game the past two seasons.
Ligonier Valley and Shady Side Academy ended the 2020 season with a high-scoring, back-and-forth thriller and the trend continued on Friday, as the two teams picked up right where they left off.
Ligonier Valley had an opportunity to run out the clock, but a botched shotgun snap in the final 30 seconds of the game allowed Shady Side Academy a 60-yard fumble return for a touchdown. The Bulldogs went for the win on the two-point conversion, but Nick Beitel, Jude Grzywinski and the Ligonier Valley defense stopped Shady Side Academy quarterback Max Wickland at the 1-yard line, allowing the Rams to preserve the victory and escape with a 26-25 win during a wild WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference game at Michael J. Farrell Stadium.
“Last year was a crazy game and this one was just as crazy,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “I’ve never seen so many out-of-the-ordinary plays in my life. (Shady Side Academy) just hung around and made plays. But ultimately, in the end, we made one more play than they did.”
Shady Side Academy opened Friday's game with an 87-yard return for a touchdown before Ligonier Valley scored the next 26 points. The Rams appeared on their way to a mercy-rule victory, but Shady Side Academy rallied in a big way.
Shady Side Academy scored four touchdowns – including the final three of the game – but just one on offense, as the Ligonier Valley defense limited the Bulldogs to 164 yards total. Shady Side Academy also got a pair of goal-line stands in the second half, as the Bulldogs scored on a kick return, interception return and fumble return.
The fumble return nearly gave the Bulldogs the win.
Shady Side Academy didn’t have any timeouts, and the Rams had the ball, third-and-2 at the Bulldogs’ 7-yard line with 24 seconds remaining in the game. Rather than take a knee, the Rams elected to run a play, but the shotgun snap went through the legs of quarterback Broderick Schreyer. Schreyer, in a frantic attempt to fall on the ball, punched it further down the field, allowing Nate Mallory to scoop it up around the 40-yard line and easily return the fumble for an unlikely touchdown.
Shady Side Academy immediately lined up for the two-point conversion and a chance to win the game, but Beitel used his final timeout.
“In that situation, they don’t have a timeout, so I know that they’re coming out with their best play,” Beitel said. “We got a chance to see it and we adjusted.”
Wickland rushed to the right side, but he was met by Nick Beitel and Grzywinski where he was stopped just inches of crossing the goal-line.
“Nick was there, he came up as a corner, and Jude finished him off,” Beitel said. “We almost took a game from the jaws of victory to the agony of defeat in 24 seconds. But our kids made the play at the end to secure victory and that’s all that really matters.”
Now, all that matters is securing a trip to the playoffs.
The top three teams in the Allegheny Conference are guaranteed a spot in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. The Rams can also qualify for the postseason if they are the top fourth-place finisher between their conference and the Three Rivers Conference.
But they don’t want it to come down to that. They’d rather finish the job next week.
Ligonier Valley improved to 7-2 overall, but more importantly the Rams are 2-2 in WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference play and they’re in the driver’s seat for a playoff berth. The Rams are third in the conference behind Serra Catholic (4-0, 9-0) and Steel Valley (4-0, 8-0), which is in second place. If the Rams defeat Apollo-Ridge (1-3, 2-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Weller Field, they will clinch a trip to the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
“Considering everything we’ve gone through, the fact that we put ourselves in a position to guarantee ourselves a playoff spot is a testament to our kids and the coaching staff that has been able to keep everything together throughout this crazy season,” Beitel said. “Last year, the (COVID-19) season wasn’t as crazy as this one. That was just a little bit more normal than this one.”
The Rams won an equally-erratic 53-48 thriller against Shady Side Academy to close the 2020 season. This season, Ligonier Valley won its first five games, but the injury-riddled Rams lost six starters along the way and were forced to forfeit their game against Serra Catholic because of a lack of depth.
They rebounded last week with a big 29-point win against Summit Academy and held on for the one-point victory during Friday night’s classic against Shady Side Academy.
“This year can be summed up with a lesson in how you handle adversity,” Beitel said. “Unfortunately, for these kids, they’re getting a lifetime of it right now. Nothing has been easy for us and (Friday) certainly wasn’t either.”
Joey Bellinotti opened the game for Shady Side Academy with an 87-yard kick return for a touchdown before Ligonier Valley took over. Khorter Drury tied the game three plays later on a 61-yard swing pass from quarterback Haden Sierocky.
Ligonier Valley punted on its next possession, but Bellinotti muffed the return, which gave possession back to the Rams at the Shady Side Academy 9-yard line. Sierocky gave Ligonier Valley the lead, 12-6, on a 1-yard plunge three plays later.
A shanked Shady Side Academy punt gave Ligonier Valley possession at the Bulldogs’ 40-yard line. Sierocky broke off a 23-yard run, which set up his 7-yard score on the next play, pushing it to an 18-6 lead for Ligonier Valley.
Last season, Sierocky scored six touchdowns against Shady Side Academy, including the game-winner with a little more than a minute to play before he pulled in the victory-clinching interception. On Friday, Sierocky rushed 23 times for 111 yards, and he factored in on three of the four Ligonier Valley scores, including two on the ground and one through the air.
Later in the half, Ligonier Valley scored again after another Shady Side Academy three-and-out. Schreyer, on the Rams’ second third down of the series, connected with Matthew Marinchak down the seam for a 21-yard touchdown, which gave Ligonier Valley a 26-6 lead with 9:18 to play in the half.
Shady Side Academy had minus-5 yards of total offense in the first quarter and the Bulldogs picked up their initial first down of the game with 8:54 left in the second quarter.
They crossed midfield soon after on their fourth possession of the game, and later drove to the Ligonier Valley 9-yard line on a 13-play, clock-churning series that spanned more than seven minutes. But the Bulldogs came up empty on the drive, as a fourth-down sack by Kaden Faas ended the threat and kept Ligonier Valley ahead by 20 points. Faas, Grzywinski, McKinley Shearer and Logan Mulheren had the four Ligonier Valley sacks, while Mason Mohnkern blocked a second-half punt.
The Bulldogs, despite coming up empty on the long drive, found life at the end of the first half when Isaiah Beckham picked off Schreyer and returned the interception 45 yards for a touchdown, giving Ligonier Valley a 26-12 halftime lead.
“In the first half, I thought our kids played fantastic with the exception of the first play of the half and the last play of the half,” Beitel said. “This game was close because of the turnovers and the resiliency of their team. We just couldn’t put them away.”
The Rams appeared poised to extend their lead on the opening possession of the second half. Marinchak returned the kickoff to the Shady Side Academy 40-yard line, and the Rams reached the 11, but an incomplete pass on fourth down gave possession back to the Bulldogs.
After a three-and-out, the Rams blocked a Shady Side Academy punt and took over at the Bulldogs’ 11-yard line, but they still couldn’t score. The Rams had a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line, and they weren’t able to get in. Ligonier Valley lost yardage on the next two plays and a fourth-down sack ended the threat.
Shady Side Academy used that momentum for its lone offensive score of the game, and nearly an improbable come-from-behind win in the final 30 seconds.
“It was a game full of bizarre plays,” Beitel said. “But I’m not going to focus on our mistakes. We’re going to focus on the fact that we found a way to get out of here with a 26-25 victory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.